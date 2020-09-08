Summer is almost over and it’s back to school we go! Grant County is still going strong and doing well! Great job everyone! I look forward to the day when we can put all of this strangeness behind us.
Last week one of Jerry Franklin’s longtime desires was realized when the big beautiful flagpole was installed in front of the Chamber office. Jerry has worked hard to accomplish this. He wants to thank several people for their help in making this a reality: Joe Hitz of Sisul Engineering, Monte Legg and Ray Wenger from the City of John Day, George Hamsher of T&H Automotive, Jeb and Linda Bowling of 1st Choice Auto Body, Michael Anderson of Anderson Sandblasting, LLC, Tye Parsons of S&C Electric, Bruce Ward of Sunrise Construction Specialties, and Nick Allen.
The Grant County Chamber Business Enhancement Program was approved at our August meeting. So, independently owned small business members who need to make repairs or improvements to their buildings may be eligible. Guidelines and the application are available on our website: www.gcoregonlive.com, or at the Chamber office.
We would like to welcome our newest member, First Community Credit Union not only to the Chamber, but also to Grant County.
The new Grant County logo has been approved. Stay tuned for the unveiling! Information will be released soon.
Our newly elected board members are Kelly Workman, Harsh Patel and Scott Knapp. Welcome!
The September Chamber Meeting will be held Thursday, September 17th. The business meeting will begin at 10:30am. We are still currently not having the membership luncheon, but we hope to be doing it again soon!
Take care and stay well!
