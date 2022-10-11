No matter where you stand on guns, the simple fact is someday, somewhere, you may have to protect yourself. And you cannot rely on the police. Under Ballot Measure 114, you could literally wait forever for permission to purchase a home defense firearm.

The measure requires a “class” with live fire training before a person can apply for a permit to purchase a firearm. There are virtually no facilities that will be available for this training. For first time gun buyers, this could well require that you have a gun before you can get a permit to buy a gun.

Kevin Starrett is the director of the Stop 114 Committee and the executive director of the Oregon Firearms Federation. Starrett lives in Canby.

