Ending poverty is doable. That’s what our nation learned after Congress temporarily strengthened the Child Tax Credit.

It’s a lesson Oregon lawmakers should heed right now, as they have before them an opportunity to establish a state child tax credit — the Oregon Kids’ Credit. It’s a policy that would do a great deal to improve the economic security of Oregon’s most vulnerable children.

Tyler Mac Innis is a policy analyst for the Oregon Institute for Public Policy, a nonpartisan think tank that advocates for economic justice.

