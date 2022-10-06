As law enforcement professionals, we know too well the consequences of devastating and rampant gun violence, and that’s why we’re speaking out in favor of Measure 114.

We have seen the carnage again and again throughout our careers. Senseless murders. Tragic suicides and unnecessary, preventable deaths. Lives destroyed by people who should never have had access to firearms in the first place. Mass shootings are made exponentially more deadly by the easy availability of military-grade, large-capacity magazines.

John Hummel is the district attorney for Deschutes County. James M. Brown served as both Oregon attorney general and Benton County district attorney. Matt Ellis is the district attorney of Wasco County. This opinion piece was signed by 10 other current or former prosecutors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.