January 2023 marks the nineteenth annual National Stalking Awareness Month, an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this prevalent, traumatic, and dangerous crime. As the Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resources Center notes, stalking is a dangerous and devastating victimization in its own right and often intersects with physical violence, sexual violence, and homicide. Yet, too often, stalking is trivialized, minimized, and goes unrecognized and unaddressed. It takes all of us — victims/survivors and their friends and family, advocacy and support services, and legal systems — to better recognize and respond to stalking, and this month, Heart of Grant County and Grant County Victim Assistance Program invite you to join our efforts to spread awareness about stalking and to know it, name it and stop it.

Stalking is one of the four major crimes under the Violence Against Women Act, and its prevalence rivals that of intimate partner violence and sexual violence: stalking impacts nearly one in three women and one in six men in the United States. Most stalkers target people that they know, and the majority of stalkers are intimate partners or acquaintances who often have intimate knowledge about the victim’s vulnerabilities and fears.

Kaylie Clark is the director of the Grant County Victim Assistance Program. Dorothy Blood is the program’s victim intervention specialist.

