The Grant County Education Service District is joining the 197 school districts and other 19 ESDs throughout Oregon to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month.

School board members are volunteers who spend countless hours ensuring that students in our county receive the best possible education. They are individuals who care about kids, families, school staffs and the communities in which they serve, and have dedicated themselves to serving everyone regardless of our differences. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.

Robert Waltenburg is the superintendent of the Grant County Education Service District.

