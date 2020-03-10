It was nearly midnight. High school football practice was starting soon. And the blonde heroine in our story — let’s call her Sandy Dee — was just getting her ducks in a row — or perhaps I should say pullets in progression.
The night was dark, as she and her son left the house. Her son started heading for her car, but Sandy Dee wasn’t quite ready to leave. In her compelling South African accent she asked her strapping 6-foot-something son for a little help first. She was intentionally vague as she led her son around the house, past the barn and into one of the outbuildings where a large dog crate sat amidst some feathers.
“Help me load this into the car,” she smiled in the moonlight.
I can imagine the grumbling on the part of the uniformed football player, as he and his mom packed the fluttering crate back to the back of her SUV.
Task over, her son climbed into the driver’s seat and started off for midnight football practice. Just a mile down the road, Sandy Dee motioned him to pull over.
“Aw, Mom, are you really going to do this?” he grumbled. “What happens if someone sees us?”
“Just pull over and turn off the lights!” she said, with what I imagine to be crazed excitement in her voice.
They parked off to the side of the road, and her son obediently turned off the lights. Gently opening their car doors, they walked quietly to the back of the vehicle. Feeling a bit like a criminal, Sandy Dee noiselessly opened the back door and unlatched the dog crate. She instructed her son to man the crate door as she pulled out the first black and white hen.
“Hello girl, it was nice to know you. Enjoy your new life. Goodbye!” she sing-songed as she gave the chicken a little push over the fence into the neighbor’s pasture.
She did this five times. Picking each bird up, petting it lovingly, then setting it off to make friends with the goats and horse who occupied the pasture.
“Mom, why are you talking to them?” he groaned in embarrassment as she was saying goodbye to the last one, giving her an extra big push as she fluttered down to her next adventure. Sandy Dee ignored him, and he continued, “And what if a cop stops us because we’re littering chickens?”
“Well then we’ll have to think up a Plan B real quick!” she laughed with a carefree shrug and started back toward the passenger seat. “I’m more worried about sitting through your football practice in a vehicle that smells like chicken poop! Let’s hide the crate down here in the bushes and pick up it up on our way home.”
So they pulled out the dog crate and nestled it down into the bushes and weeds, feeling more criminal-like that ever — but also not wanting to breathe that fowl odor for the next few hours. Football practice went well, and at 2:15 a.m., Sandy Dee and her son once again pulled over along their neighbor’s fence and killed the car lights. They got out and began feeling around in the weeds to find the left-behind dog crate.
“Now if a cop sees us,” her son moaned, “he’ll think we’re stealing dog crates!”
“Well then you better hurry your butt up and get that crate in the back!” Sandy Dee hollered, making a crazy dash for the passenger door.
Or at least that was Sandy Dee’s confession when I noticed five new chickens in my pasture the next morning. Sitting on my porch, with a notepad and coffee, I watched my new hens fluffing around the pasture for delicious morning treats, and imagined my friend and her son doing a drive-by-chickening. Humming the song from Grease, I put my pen to the paper, and wondered: What do city people do for fun?
Look at me, I’m Sandy Dee
Pranking friends with poultry
Won’t go to bed
till the hens wings are spread
I can’t, I’m Sandy Dee
