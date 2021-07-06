We celebrated National Flag Week last month! An entire week devoted to flying our beautiful Stars and Stripes. Instead of thinking about the things that divide us, it delights me that we have an entire week set aside for us to think about the things that unite us: our national anthem, the Constitution, our flag.
Ronald Reagan once said: “We’re blessed with the opportunity to stand for something — for liberty and freedom and fairness. And these are things worth fighting for, worth devoting our lives to.”
So to do our part to show our love of country, we spent an afternoon fastening American flags to our tractors and equipment. When we were finished, it looked as if we were ready for a parade. The red and white stripes billowing in the breeze reached deep into my soul and ignited that spark of pride for country, loyalty and patriotism. Watching those flags evoked a passionate emotion of being united to something bigger than me, bigger than my family, my town, my state. Being connected to people across the ages — people who have fought under her stripes, loved under her stars and have been buried under her linen. Adrian Cronauer, a U.S. Air Force sergeant and radio personality whose experiences inspired the 1987 film “Good Morning, Vietnam,” once said, “Our flag is not just one of many political points of view. Rather, the flag is a symbol of our national unity.”
A symbol of our national unity — Americans united under Old Glory. My reverie was broken as a sideways glance revealed both of my sons staring reverently up at the waving flags. In that moment, they were not likely thinking about the Constitution, our Founding Fathers or the liberty that they provided for us, but they still stood in reverent awe as the Stars and Strips waved jauntily over the tops of the tractors. The federal flag code says the flag is a living symbol. And in that moment there seemed no doubt it touched us on a spiritual level. The moment seemed to call for something more. Clergyman Gerald Stanley Lee (1862-1944) said, “America is a tune. It must be sung together.” With the help of YouTube, we listened to Lee Greenwood sing about those broad strips and bright stars in the land of the free, while we admired the patriotic machinery.
Later, in the swather, my 5-year-old watched the flag whipping in the wind. He especially enjoyed turning at the end of the rows, because the flag stood straight out. As young kids often do, he began asking questions about the flag. Why is it red, white and blue? How is it special? What is Flag Day for? Some questions I could answer; others I didn’t know — but it presented a beautiful opportunity to learn some history about our nation’s beautiful flag with my children.
Flag Day is a celebration of the American flag that occurs each year on the anniversary of the flag’s official adoption — June 14, 1777. During the Revolutionary War, colonial troops fought under many different flags with various symbols — rattlesnakes, pine trees and eagles — using slogans such as “Don’t Tread on Me,” “Liberty or Death” and “Conquer or Die.”
When the Second Continental Congress met to create a unified colonial army, they also adopted a uniting flag with the following resolution: “The flag of the United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white, with a union of thirteen stars of white on a blue field representing a new Constellation”
George Washington is reported to have said about the new flag: “We take the stars from heaven, the red from our mother country, separating it by white stripes, thus showing that we have separated from her and the white stripes shall go down in posterity, representing our liberty.”
One of the first designs had the stars arranged in a circle based on the idea that all the colonies were equal. In 1818, after a few design changes, the U.S. Congress decided to retain the flag’s original 13 stripes and add new stars to reflect each new state that entered the union. The Continental Congress left no record as to why it chose red, white and blue. However, in 1782, when the Congress of the Articles of Confederation chose the colors for the Great Seal of the United States they stated: white for purity and innocence; red for valor and hardiness; and blue for vigilance, perseverance and justice.
While its adoption happened in 1777, Flag Day wasn’t officially established until 1916 by Woodrow Wilson. In 1949, Harry Truman signed legislation that made it into a national day set aside to honor the powerful symbol of freedom, hope and opportunity that we call Old Glory.
So as I head back to the tractor to proudly fly my Stars and Stripes, let me leave you with one of my favorite Mark Twain quotes on patriotism:
“Patriotism is supporting your country all the time — and your government when it deserves it.” — Mark Twain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.