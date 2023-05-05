“Is that a goat? In a diaper?” the lady squealed as she bent down on the hiking trail.
“It’s a lamb,” I smiled. “Her name is Pampers.”
“Ooooh, can I pet her?” She turned back to her friends. “This is probably our only chance to pet a sheep — come feel how soft it is!”
The group of girls headed off for the hot springs, and we continued hiking up the canyon — with our lamb at the heel. Hiking with a sheep sounds crazy. But crazy people don’t know they are crazy, and I know that camping with a lamb is crazy. Which should make me not completely crazy, right?
Pampers was an unexpected addition to our family. I thought we were done lambing for the year. All had lambed except a couple of old girls that I wasn’t expecting to. We’d cleaned out the barn and taken down all the heat lamps — and then, surprise! Pampers was born quickly. But her twin’s birth was difficult, and she had a broken leg upon arrival. The poor ewe was exhausted.
By the time we’d splinted the lamb’s leg, Pampers was gone. It took three of us nearly 20 minutes of searching before we found her looking for love in all the wrong places. We took her back to her mom, but she was only interested in the second lamb. No amount of afterbirth was going to convince her she’d had two.
With the weather we’ve been having this year, it could snow at the drop of a hat and I felt it was too cold to leave her alone in a barn without heat lamps — and honestly, I didn’t relish the idea of traipsing outside for night feedings again. That’s how it came to be that Pampers moved into the house in a box.
That box lasted about 10 minutes. She pawed and jumped, and no amount of duct-taping the sides higher could keep her in. I remembered a box of Pampers that had been left in our camp trailer. I diapered her up, and she quickly snuggled down next to the outside of her box.
She quickly became part of our routine, but what to call her? I thought Lady Baa Baa was cute, one of my husband’s friends voted for Lamborghini, but the kids began calling her Pampers and it stuck.
The next weekend, we had planned a snowmobile trip up to the Blues. But what to do with the lamb? Without anyone to feed her, we decided she’d have to go along. I was a bit nervous. I’d never taken a sheep camping before, and it wasn’t likely that YouTube would have any advice.
But the weekend went surprisingly well. She wasn’t a huge fan of snow, but she enjoyed her time in the camp trailer. She napped in the dog bed in the living room, and when we turned off the lights, she curled up at the foot of our bed.
She camped so well that the next weekend, on our hot springs trip, we didn’t even think twice. We packed milk replacer, a dog bed and a lot of diapers. She was an amazing little trouper. Every walk or hike we took, she stayed obediently at my heel. All the hikers we encountered, though, thought she was a goat. But maybe there are more Crazy Goat Ladies than Crazy Sheep Ladies?
This last weekend, however, our trip required an overnight in a hotel. Their website said "pet-friendly," but I didn’t know how friendly they’d be when they found out the pet is a sheep! I didn’t think she was old enough to stay home alone, so she got to visit my parents.
My dad used to complain about cats in the house — so I bypassed him and went straight to my mom. After all, Crazy Sheep Lady is a genetic disorder.
Just like any grandparent visit, the child was well-spoiled. They gave her balls to play with, let her choose her own recliner, and allowed her to watch TV that we’d never have allowed her to watch.
Pampers is plenty big enough to go out with the rest of the sheep now — except she believes she’s a dog. She "helps" them dig holes, she greets me at the gate when I come home, she lies on my feet while I read bedtime stores to the kids and she sleeps in front of the fireplace at night.
I didn’t realize I was just one diapered lamb short of being full-blown Crazy Sheep Lady. But Pampers doesn’t seem to be complaining — in fact, I’m pretty sure I heard her making summer plans last night. She wants to do some boating and then spend a few more weeks being spoiled at her grandparents'.
For anyone wanting to get started on the Crazy Sheep Lady path, here are three easy steps: 1. Say "No" to your husband when he asks if you should get sheep. 2. Get up at all hours of the day and night feeding the lambs you said "No" to for almost 19 years. 3. Buy diapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.