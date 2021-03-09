Dandelion greens, Buddha’s hand, quail eggs, cactus pears, jicama and squid ink — all tumble out of a mystery basket on a television cooking show. Something about the challenge of figuring out how to use all those ingredients and make something delicious is fascinating to me. Many times I have stared into the fridge and imagined whipping up a gourmet meal out of nearly gone condiments and frozen food from last year’s garden. Several times I have even gone so far as to set a few items on the counter. Pulling out recipe cards and watching YouTube clips on particularly challenging menu items — such as baked Alaska or homemade hollandaise sauce. Once after an afternoon of these beautiful dishes made easy in step-by-step instructions, my husband seemed surprised when I served him toast and orange juice for supper.
“What happened to all of those delicious-looking recipes you were looking at?” he asked, picking up his sad piece of toast while looking longingly at the cookbooks still setting on the table.
“I wanted to make sure I mastered the basics first.”
“Is there a main dish after this?” he questioned.
I shook my head.
“But the recipes?” he stammered.
“The recipes were just step-by-step instructions for preparing ingredients I don’t have, in utensils I’ve never heard of, to make a dish that will probably make us wish we were eating toast — so I saved a few steps!”
We were both still thinking about the mouth-watering recipes and the subsequent dry toast when we went out that evening to feed the bummer lambs. As soon as we entered, the barn erupted in a cacophony of voices. The hens tisk-tisked us for disturbing them. Former bummer ewes pushed close for a possible taste of milk while other ewes bawled to their babies to keep their distance. The bummer lambs squealed with delight at their upcoming meal. The cat purred mischievously, trying to “accidentally” knock over the bottles of milk. Through all these sounds though, the most disgruntled of all was the rooster. While all the other chickens roost in the rafters of the barn — the rooster sleeps on the back of his favorite ewe. Night feeding is his least favorite time.
He grumbles and fluffs his feathers when she stands up, but his eyes usually stay closed — probably hoping it’s just a bad dream. Then as she lumbers over to see us he really starts to flap and talk. Which often piques the interest of the lambs who then will poke their face in his beak or occasionally paw their hooves at his back. He dislikes this very much, and will begin letting out loud squawks to express his disapproval of his bed moving. The bigger the commotion, the higher his voice seems to get — a bit reminiscent of Barney Fife. But the ewe doesn’t seem to mind the angry rooster on her back. She actually acts a bit aggressive if you try to get too close to her unusual friend.
Once the bottles are empty, and the grain is gone, the barn kerfuffle lessens. The rooster folds his head under his wing and closes his eyes as his ewe goes back to quietly chewing her cud while her babies nurse.
Everyone says to work your way up the ladder — and apparently the rooster has climbed his — elevating his position from mere rooster, to ruler of the barn with a simple cock-a-doodle-ewe. It isn’t the highest roost in the barn, but he is never without a friend who is bigger than him.
When you own your own farming operation, you don’t spend much time thinking about “climbing the ladder.” But every farm has a one — and maybe we should take a few minutes to climb one every now and again. It doesn’t matter if it’s a step ladder or if a few rungs are baler-twined together. It may not even reach the barn rafters, but every ladder has some breath-taking scenery and I’m willing to bet a quirky friend that makes life worth living.
I married mine. And although he buys clothes he never washes, and I collect recipes I never use — he’s the perfect scenery in this farm life we have made together. He’s the bin to my forklift, the water to my ski, the rooster to my ewe.
Here’s to climbing your ladder and finding that quirky friend, who’s always got your back — literally.
