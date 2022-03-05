I love life. Even on the most stressful of days, there is always a little magic sitting silently in the corner just waiting to be noticed.
There are many life skills I hope my kids learn. But one that I hope is instilled in their bones is to find the magic in each situation — being able to find the little things that come to cheer us every day: the sunshine, a good meal, a card, a smile, a book, the courtesy of a stranger, the thoughtfulness of a friend.
Each night, as we’re tucking them in, we always ask what their favorite part of the day has been. Some days the answers are obvious: “Shooting my new bow” or “Going snowmobiling.” Other times, their answers create lumps in our throats: “Laughing during that funny chapter in our book today,” or “Making a pillow for Grandpa.”
This last month we have had to look extra hard for the magic. My husband caught a bug before Christmas — and kind compassionate me, couldn’t decide if it was a real, nasty bug, or he just wanted the opportunity to watch all the Herby movies. During the day (after several cups of coffee), I was almost believing he was truly sick — but during the night (as I’m trudging out in the dark to take care of new baby lambs), I am convinced it’s just another case of the Man Flu.
No sooner was he on the path to recovery — perhaps because he’d watched the last of the Herby movies — his dad got pneumonia and ended up in the hospital.
The week was cold and foggy. Things looked bleak. With knotted stomachs, we told the kids their Grandpa was real sick, and might not come home.
Our oldest took the news solemnly, while his little brother piped up, “Why doesn’t ‘Drampa’ just go stay with his mom? She’ll take care of him and make him better. Mommies always make you feel better.”
You gotta love kids. No matter how bad the day — they can always send you on a positive detour!
Later that week, after a particularly bad update from the hospital, my husband left to go on a drive, and I went to check the sheep, slogging through the snow and ice. One ewe off in the corner — with a lone, limp, dry hoof dangling behind her.
My stomach lurched. I walked closer, and she took off running, the leg flopping unnaturally.
I called the neighbor; she didn’t answer. I called a friend, but the ice prevented her from leaving her driveway. I wanted my mom — but she was in Texas. It wasn’t the first time I have pulled a dead baby — but, at that moment, it just seemed too much.
I sat down in the snow and cried. I cried for my father-in-law and his tenuous hold on life. I cried for my husband, who had already lost his mom. I cried for my kids, who had never known their paternal grandmother and now would have limited memories of their grandfather. I cried for myself. I cried for things that weren’t. I cried for things that should have been. I cried until the snow soaked through my coveralls.
I stood up and wiped my bloodshot eyes with my scarf. A good pity party is great fun and all — but it wasn’t making my father-in-law better, and it wasn’t getting the lamb out of the ewe.
While I was contemplating how to get her to a place I could handle her alone, she laid down and started straining. Without the head or another hoof, I wasn’t optimistic. Before I could even finish my pessimistic (yet realistic) thought, a head appeared. Within seconds she had pushed that baby out with one leg backward.
I was surprised. But when I reached to remove the dead lamb, I was flabbergasted — it was alive. Twenty minutes later, this lamb that shouldn’t be alive was kneeling down to nurse the teats under his mom. I named him Magic.
Then I did what any crazy, sleep-deprived woman would do — I sat right down in the snow and cried some more.
Even on the bleakest of days there is always magic. Until the last grain of sand in the hourglass has run out, there is life — and where there is life, we can find magic.
For the next week, the boys made a little treat for their grandpa every day. It kept their minds and hands occupied and gave us all hope in our hearts and magic in our thoughts.
After two weeks my father-in-law, who was at the forefront of every thought and conversation, was well enough to go home. Another moment of magic — but one which really brought the brevity of life to our dinner table conversations.
We don’t want to spend our lives rushing from point A to point B. We want our family to relish in the moment of now, even if it means inventing some imaginary letters in between A and B.
Take the detours, read "Curious George" for the 172nd time, play another round of Uno — after all, it’s only midnight! Make the days as magical as possible, for too often, too late comes too soon.
Most of us think of the wonderful things we would do if it weren’t for the worries, the stress, the tragedies, the setbacks, the things that nettle us daily — but it’s in those challenges that we learn to appreciate the magic in every-day happenings.
I want my kids to know the importance of working for that pot of gold. But I also want them to step back and appreciate the magical colors of the rainbow — and share that magic with their world.
