The baler had been acting up all day, missing knots and stringing untied bales all over the field. My son had taken it out early that morning to finish baling up the last of the straw. He figured he’d easily have it done before dark.
We were all getting excited about wrapping up the last part of harvest. The baler made one round, and then one of the knotters quit working.
My son cleaned out the wads of twine that were stuck inside and attempted to bale again. It would make a bale or two and then back to stringing straw and twine across the field. After nearly an hour, he called for help.
My husband went through the same motions. Cleaning the knotter, starting down the windrow, watching the first bale or two come out, and then loose straw chugged out in loose flakes while the twine stretched and waved in the breeze, mocking our efforts. This happened over and over, and finally my husband made the call to take the knotter apart.
My son went home to eat lunch, and I headed out to swath. My dog climbed the ladder in front of me and got cozy on her bed on the floor. I turned on an audiobook — and turned the key. The battery was so dead, it didn’t even click.
Now it was my turn to call for help. I could tell by the sound of my husband’s voice that the baling still wasn’t going well. But he left that mess to jumpstart the swather. It took several minutes, but it finally sputtered to life, and after a quick peck on the cheek, I scooted back up the ladder.
I turned on my flashers and waved goodbye to my husband as he jetted back to work on the baler. I flipped the parking brake off and pushed the throttle. Nothing happened. The parking brake wouldn’t release. I flipped it forward and back. No change. I played with it for several minutes, and succeeded in going nowhere. It was like the swather was just manifesting my own feelings about the year. Too tired to go any more — just leave us in park.
I dialed the phone. “Where are you?” I asked without preamble.
“Just pulling back in to the baler, why?” my husband asked wearily.
I explained. He suggested turning the swather off and back on again. I turned the key off, counted to 10 and tried to restart. The screen flickered, but again, not even a click. I needed another jumpstart.
My husband grumbled. But seven minutes later he was back. He hooked up the cables. It took even longer to start than before. This time, however, he waited until the swather came out of park to head back to his other headache.
I finished the first field and called to check on the baler progress. A much less stressed husband answered my call. The baler had just started making its first bales of the afternoon.
“It’s finally working,” he exclaimed. Then “Oh, shoot, I’ll call ya back.”
I drove the swather to the second field at about half the speed of normal. I had no idea why. All my gauges looked normal. I called my husband again, but he didn’t answer. My speed seemed to decrease a few tenths of a mile with each passing hour. By the time I was finished, my top speed was 7.2 mph. It was dark before I got home, and my husband was still nowhere in sight.
He didn’t answer his phone, but as I sat in the cab of the swather letting it cool down, he pulled in and parked next to me. I scrambled out and we began commiserating about our day as we walked toward the house. “I think it’s time for a winter overhaul,” I said, casting a glance towards my swather.
“For you or the swather?” my husband laughed.
“Well, now that you mention it … I think my ‘tropical oil’ reservoir needs refilled.”
He rolled his eyes and started telling me the baler story. Taking the knotter apart had fixed the problem. They’d made several rounds, and it was working great. But when he’d put it back together, he’d forgotten one little washer. Which caused the knotter to slide on the shaft every time the plunger moved — and broke the knife arm. “At that point I called it a night. I’ll deal with it in the morning,” he groaned.
“For want of a washer,” I winked. My husband gave me a sideways glance as I sing-songed:
For want of a washer the knotter was lost
For want of a knotter the knife arm was lost
For want of a knife arm the baler was lost
For want of a baler the straw was lost
For want of straw the feed store was lost
For want of a feed store the bank loan was lost
And all for the want of a washer.
As we start wrapping up another year, may your swathers all go into gear, and may you have enough washers to keep your bank loans!
