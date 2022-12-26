The baler had been acting up all day, missing knots and stringing untied bales all over the field. My son had taken it out early that morning to finish baling up the last of the straw. He figured he’d easily have it done before dark.

We were all getting excited about wrapping up the last part of harvest. The baler made one round, and then one of the knotters quit working.

Brianna Walker writes occasionally about the Farmer’s Fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.

