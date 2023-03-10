The semi pulled out onto the road with a big puff of smoke and rubber as the back axle on the pup trailer locked up. My husband quickly tried to pull off to the side, only to sink into the edge, soft and muddy from the past weeks of rain. The trailers started to lean precariously. He quickly maneuvered the truck back onto the road, dragging the locked tires until he could find a place to safely pull over. Half a mile later he found a wide spot to squeeze in, but not before both tires were mere memories of the rubber that used to define them.

With Les Schwab on the way, my husband and I sat in our service pickup and chatted while the wind whistled through the doors. 

Brianna Walker writes occasionally about the Farmer's Fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.