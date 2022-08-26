No one answers to Merle, but we’re all a little haggard this summer. The ducks usually wake us before the roosters. With the first happy, echo-less quacks, our feet grumble their way to the floor. Time for breakfast ended in July, so between the moment our eyes open and we’re dressed and out the door is usually under 10 minutes.

The days have been coming hard and fast and are each very long. Few end before headlights are needed. One is very careful about sitting down — because a two-minute break can quickly become an unexpected 15-minute nap. They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and it’s true — we all are missing our beds something fierce.

Brianna Walker occasionally writes about the Farmer's Fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.