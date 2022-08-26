No one answers to Merle, but we’re all a little haggard this summer. The ducks usually wake us before the roosters. With the first happy, echo-less quacks, our feet grumble their way to the floor. Time for breakfast ended in July, so between the moment our eyes open and we’re dressed and out the door is usually under 10 minutes.
The days have been coming hard and fast and are each very long. Few end before headlights are needed. One is very careful about sitting down — because a two-minute break can quickly become an unexpected 15-minute nap. They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and it’s true — we all are missing our beds something fierce.
One hot afternoon, with sweat running down our noses and stinging our eyes, I realized we may be haggard — but if we make it through August we’ll be fine. During the next sleepless nights, and the sweat-filled days of harvest, this has become our family theme song:
If we make it through August
Everything’s gonna be alright, I know
It’s the hardest part of harvest
We work by both the sun, and the moonlight glow
If we make it through August
Got plans to be on a beach somewhere, come wintertime
Maybe even buy a boat there
If we make it through August, we’ll be fine
Got both kids pitching melons
Tho their timing’s not the greatest in the world
But Heaven knows they’ve been working hard
What’s a melon to the head, from their exhausted hurl?
I don’t mean to complain about August
It’s meant to be the happy time of year
But my two boys don’t understand
Why we can’t go camping or have pool parties here
If we make it through August
Everything’s gonna be alright, it will
It’s the most stressful time of harvest
And I shiver when I see the mounting bills
If we make it through August
Got plans to sleep for a full night through
maybe even turn the alarm off
If we make it through August, we’ll be good as new
Blew a tire stacking hay last week
And the cows need moved to pastures more green
Heaven knows we can’t squeeze much more in
... Hay, wheat, melons, corn, sheep and green beans
I don’t mean to hate August
It’s meant to be the last hurrah of summer here
But my little toes don’t understand
Why they can’t wear anything but work boots this time of year
If we make it through August
Everything’s gonna be alright, I know
It’s the most sleepless time of harvest
And we all start moving just a little bit more slow
If we make it through August
Got plans to be on a beach somewhere, come wintertime
Costa Rica or Jamaica
If we make it through August, we’ll be fine
Brianna Walker occasionally writes about the Farmer's Fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.
