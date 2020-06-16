(Sung to the tune of The Tiki Room.)
All the bears share squares
With a delightful perfume
In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room
Cha chagachuka, cha chagachuka
Cha chagachuka, cha chagachuka
Welcome to our outdoor hideaway
You lucky people, you
There’s plenty of paper, so wipe away
In our own little blue canoe
In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room
In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room
All the bears share squares with a delightful perfume
In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room
This corona pandemic is like a dirty word
makes a sneeze something better not seen or heard.
Normally we’d grab a tissue and sneeze away
enjoying spring pollen in a pretty bouquet,
But in the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room
In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room
The Charmin bears may share squares with Cottenelle
But you won’t have enough for show and tell.
It’s a two-holer Kholer with a delightful view.
They’re six feet apart, don’t let that worry you.
A wee bit of distance makes for good social pals
when you’re dealing with such private locales.
In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room
In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room
Where the yellow jackets are attracted to
In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room.
It’s a happy place, and I think you’ll agree.
It’s a palace that fills one with pleasure and glee.
But while sharing is nice and a kind thing to do
I’m OK without #sharing a square with you.
When it comes to my TP, I’m a bit boorish.
I don’t want my pretty paper squares to squish.
But here in our outdoor hideaway,
there’s no need to share, at least not right away.
We’ve got Sears and Roebucks along with the news
and we’ve increased the circulation for three other reviews.
So while the bears shake their hiney and dance a tune
Rest assured we’ve got you covered in the stinky room.
