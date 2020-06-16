(Sung to the tune of The Tiki Room.)

All the bears share squares

With a delightful perfume

In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room

Cha chagachuka, cha chagachuka

Cha chagachuka, cha chagachuka

Welcome to our outdoor hideaway

You lucky people, you

There’s plenty of paper, so wipe away

In our own little blue canoe

In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room

In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room

All the bears share squares with a delightful perfume

In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room

This corona pandemic is like a dirty word

makes a sneeze something better not seen or heard.

Normally we’d grab a tissue and sneeze away

enjoying spring pollen in a pretty bouquet,

But in the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room

In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room

The Charmin bears may share squares with Cottenelle

But you won’t have enough for show and tell.

It’s a two-holer Kholer with a delightful view.

They’re six feet apart, don’t let that worry you.

A wee bit of distance makes for good social pals

when you’re dealing with such private locales.

In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room

In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room

Where the yellow jackets are attracted to

In the stinky, stinky, stinky, stinky room.

It’s a happy place, and I think you’ll agree.

It’s a palace that fills one with pleasure and glee.

But while sharing is nice and a kind thing to do

I’m OK without #sharing a square with you.

When it comes to my TP, I’m a bit boorish.

I don’t want my pretty paper squares to squish.

But here in our outdoor hideaway,

there’s no need to share, at least not right away.

We’ve got Sears and Roebucks along with the news

and we’ve increased the circulation for three other reviews.

So while the bears shake their hiney and dance a tune

Rest assured we’ve got you covered in the stinky room.

