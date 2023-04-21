“We should sit in the back,” my friend suggested, as we followed my husband down the carpeted stairs into the bustling theater on the cruise ship. “We are getting much too close,” she squeaked, as my husband blithely made his way closer to the stage, blissfully unaware that not everyone in the group was excited about his choice of seat. He walked all the way to the front and partway down the front row, before he turned around and asked “Are these seats OK?”
“You never want to sit on the front row of a magic show,” my friend said. We turned and began looking for another place, but we couldn’t see anything that would accommodate our entire group. Like it or not, we were committed to the front row.
The lights dimmed. The fog machine started. And the magician stepped out on stage. After three or four card tricks, we had nearly forgotten we were sitting in the front row. Then the magician stepped to the age of the stage and started squinting towards us. The blood pressure rose palpably among the adults in our group.
“I need a kid for my next trick. If I promise to give you a gift for helping, will you come up on stage with me?” he asked my youngest son.
His blood seemed to be pumping at a normal level — compared to those with more life experience. “Ignorance really is bliss,” I thought to myself as he sauntered confidently across the stage.
“Where are you from?” the magician asked him.
“Oregon.”
“Wow, you’re a long ways from home!” the magician grinned, and continued asking him basic questions: his name, how old he was and what his favorite subject in school was. Then he asked: “Do you have a favorite animal?”
“Yes.”
“Is it found at home or at the zoo?” he questioned.
“At home.”
“So, kid, for coming up here and being awesome, I’m going to make you a balloon animal.” he announces boldly. “Want to share with the audience what your favorite animal is?” He held the mic down so the audience could hear my son’s answer.
“A sheep,” my son says innocently.
The magician stumbled. “Did you say sheep?”
“Uh huh,” my son replied.
The audience roared. The magician straightened up, turned around, ran his hands through his hair, rubbed his goatee, set the mic back in the stand, and walked to the back of the stage where he began wiping his face and eyes on a towel.
He finally stops laughing enough that he picks the mic back up.
“I wasn’t expecting that,” he said to the audience. “I mean, an animal ... from a home ... a dog, or a cat ... or a sheep?”
Again he started laughing so hard, he ended up kneeling down on stage.
“This is gonna suck now. I’ve lost control of my own show. That’s why they say don’t work with animals or kids — and here I’ve got a kid who picked an animal ... like a sheep.
"Seriously, who picks a sheep? Kid, I’m from Chicago. I don’t know what to do with that. A sheep? Oh, everything hurts right now,” he said, rubbing his head and stomach.
“I’m gonna have to start over. I’m gonna make you a balloon animal — and I’ll tell you what I can make. I can make a dog, a snake or a worm … ”
My son just stood staring at him, not seeing what was so crazy about picking a sheep. At this point the magician starts gasping for air, tears running down his face.
“Kid, I’m wearing eyeliner. Now I’m gonna look like Alice Cooper!”
The entire theater was rolling on the floor with laughter, my own stomach hurt something terrible, the magician was breathing into a brown paper bag — while my son stood there watching the commotion stoically.
The trick that normally took about 3 minutes lasted closer to 13 — not from the trick, just allowing the magician time to catch his breath. They say laughter is the best medicine — I just never realized how medicinal sheep could be.
The next morning, the whole ship was abuzz with “sheep.” Riding the elevator, one of the men in the back just randomly blurted out “sheep,” making everyone crack up. The cruise director, during lulls in the program, would suddenly shout “Sheep!” into the microphone.
More people talked about sheep on that cruise ship than I’ve heard outside of a sale yard. People who have likely never seen the inside of a barn were suddenly making breakfast conversation about the little woolies. It was a trick we’ll never forget — when our little 7-year-old promoted agriculture with just the word "sheep."
