“We should sit in the back,” my friend suggested, as we followed my husband down the carpeted stairs into the bustling theater on the cruise ship. “We are getting much too close,” she squeaked, as my husband blithely made his way closer to the stage, blissfully unaware that not everyone in the group was excited about his choice of seat. He walked all the way to the front and partway down the front row, before he turned around and asked “Are these seats OK?”

“You never want to sit on the front row of a magic show,” my friend said. We turned and began looking for another place, but we couldn’t see anything that would accommodate our entire group. Like it or not, we were committed to the front row.

Brianna Walker writes occasionally about the Farmer's Fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.