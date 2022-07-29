I’ve got corn roasting on the barbecue
Got a three day tan in my new swimsuit
Sitting on a surf board on the water blue
Hey, I’m doing alright
Yeah I think I’ll listen to these homemade tunes
feeling pretty good this afternoon
It’s neither drink nor drug induced
No, I’m just doing alright
and it’s a great day to be alive
I know the band’s still playing when I close my eyes
There’s hard times in the neighborhood
But why can’t every day be just this good?
What a good day it was, too. It was the kind of day that gets told about for years: “Remember that July back in '22 when we built that hot tub boat?” For more than a year, my husband and his friend, Jonathon, have talked about building a hot tub boat. It started out as a silly “you know what we need...” but quickly morphed into actual logistics of how to heat the water.
This year, Jonathon decided the time for talk was over. There was to be a concert on the water over the Fourth of July weekend, and that became his goal — to build a boat in six days. The two guys were exuberant with the new project, while Jonathon’s sister and myself were slightly more skeptical. But never underestimate a man with a plan.
Back this hitch up into the water
Untie all the cables and rope
Step onto the AstroTurf
Or get in the Jacuzzi
Let’s go
Who said anything about skiin’?
Floatin’ s all we plan to do
You can dance to the music
Just don’t rock the boat while Jon barbecues
On the pontoon...
A small Jacuzzi tub was dropped into the middle of a platform complete with AstroTurf, barbecue, umbrella, American flag and rubber duckies. We added some chairs, filled the tub with water, and loaded on a cooler of soda and snacks. We were ready for the concert. The guys fired up the barbecue (which also doubled as the secondary water heater) and started motoring across the marina to where the Brewers Grade Band was starting to play.
My sister and I followed on paddleboards. People were gathered in sailboats, big floaties, ski boats, pontoons, kayaks, and some just floating in life jackets. "Sweet Home Alabama" echoed across the water to much toe-tapping, head-bobbing and all around splashing. Definitely a great day to be alive. Jonathon barbecued while the rest of us lazed around soaking up the sun and music.
Bass-trackers, Bayliners and a hot-tub barge
Strung together like a floatin’ trailer park
Anchored out and gettin’ loud as the concert plays on.
Side by side, there’s five of us soaking our toes
AstroTurf, lawn chairs and tiki torches
Regular Joes rockin’ the boat, that’s us
The Redneck Yacht Club
The concert eventually came to an end, but not before Jonathon had received several offers to buy his redneck hot tub boat. Motoring back to the dock in the moonlight, the buzz of the last concert notes still ringing in our head, we were all wearing pretty big smiles.
The hot tub boat was a success. So redneck. So fun. But if I know my husband and Jonathon, this is only the beginning. Before they had finished tying it up, they were already calling it “Prototype 1,” with plans for next year’s boat to make even more waves in a no-wake zone!
I got my toes in the hot tub, arms getting tanned
Not a worry in the world, listening to a good band
Life is good today... life is good today…
