Mark Twain once said, “I can always tell which is the front end of a horse, but beyond that, my art is not above the ordinary.” I feel the same way. I enjoy horses, grew up around horses, had my own horses — and I am pretty confident that, like Twain, I can always tell the front side from the back. My son, however, feels differently, which led to him getting his own horse last year. They quickly made friends, and often in between work or school, my son would be seen either riding, brushing or just talking to his new buddy, Almond. Almond enjoyed the attention, but after having been a pasture ornament for the last six or more years, he wasn’t sure he enjoyed someone telling him where to go and when. More often than not, after a few circles around the pasture, Almond would stop, and my son would get off and then continue to lead him around. When it was clear that this was not just a passing interest with my son, we decided that Almond could use a little refresher course at the trainers.
My son was extremely saddened by the idea that he wouldn’t be able to see Almond every day, but the trainer kindly offered to let him come visit anytime, and when Almond started shaping up, he was welcome to come ride him in the arena as well.
After a couple of weeks, we drove out to see how Almond was doing. It was amazing. Almond looked like a new horse. I hadn’t even realized he had gotten so plump until a strict grass-only diet, as well as working every day had really made him slim down and tone up. He was quick to turn his head when he heard us walk up, but then, just as quickly, ignored us. Of course I couldn’t really blame him, if someone had made me go on a grass-only diet, I would probably ignore them too.
It wasn’t long before he was all saddled up, and my son looked so happy to be riding his friend again — and I just couldn’t help but admiring how much better he looked — even his coat was beautifully shiny. I was remarking to a friend later that evening about how good Almond had looked. “Makes me almost want to go spend a month at the trainer’s myself.”
“Are you allowed a plus one?” she asked, and we both laughed.
Later — thoughts of diets and working out long forgotten — I found myself in the ice cream department of the grocery store. There, amid all the brands I was familiar with, was a new one in bright, flamboyant packaging. Yellow and black splashes all over bright orange and blue containers were quite eye-catching. I’m usually pretty predictable in my ice-cream selection — bunny tracks or rainbow sherbet — but something about those containers made me stop to take a closer look. The flavors were quite unusual: turmeric chai and cinnamon; milk and honey; matcha and fudge; and lemon graham. I was intrigued, and they were on sale, so I bought one of each variety. That night, after supper, I pulled out the four small containers and four spoons, and we began tasting each flavor.
We opened the turmeric chai and cinnamon first. It was a deep curry-yellow color. I loved it, my oldest said it was okay, my youngest liked it, my husband said it was tolerable. The second one was milk and honey. It was light in color, and pretty light in taste, especially after the turmeric. The third one we opened was the matcha and fudge. I didn’t know what matcha was, but I figured it had fudge in it — how bad could it be? (That was my first mistake.) The lid came off to reveal a gorgeous deep green ice cream. My husband pulled them tub closer to him — he loves anything mint, and this looked promising. He took a big bite and started gagging. He pushed the tub toward me, making horrible faces — and for a second I wasn’t sure he was going to be able to swallow. After a reaction like that, I wasn’t sure I wanted any — but I reminded myself that he hates tomatoes, onions, peppers, black licorice — many things I enjoy, so his reaction didn’t completely ensure my dislike. (My second mistake.) I took a scoop and put it in my mouth. That was a moment that I wished that I learned better from others’ mistakes without having to make my own. I squinted my eyes and swallowed hard against my tongue and esophagus. It tasted like regurgitated sheep’s breath. Only instead of hot and steamy, it was cold and sliding down my throat. It wasn’t until later that I learned how trendy matcha is becoming. For anyone like me who didn’t know what it is, it is basically crushed leaves that are dried and ground into a bright green powder to be added to food and drinks. I read all about the health benefits or it — but I stand by my assessment that it tastes like the breath from a ruminating ovine.
After that ice cream moment, I thought back to the trainers and a month of just eating grass. I’ve no doubt it’s healthy — I’ve seen how great Almond looks. But I don’t think any amount of beautiful tresses and sleek muscles are worth that “matcha-buse” to my taste buds. As long as people can still tell my front side from my back, then I’ll take my less sleek tresses and leave the grass to the dieting horses!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.