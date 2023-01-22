The stockings have been hung, the tree has been decorated, it’s beginning to snow — which means lambing season must be upon us! The first snowfall doesn’t changes one’s age — the cold flakes just better illuminate it. You can tell the aging process has you firmly in its grasp if you never have the urge to throw a snowball!

A toddler presses their face to the window in delight, a child rushes to put their snow gear on, youth seek out friends and sleds — and the adult begins mentally checking off which heat lamps need replacing and which animals need to be moved to shelter. Did all the vehicles have sufficient antifreeze or get winterized? Do the water tanks have heaters? Are the pipes insulated enough? The older the adult, the longer the list seems to be.

Brianna Walker writes occassionaly about the Farmer's Fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.

