My husband and I recently hiked to some natural hot springs to celebrate 16 years of wedded bliss. After a pleasurable 2-mile hike, we were soaking in a beautiful spring in the middle of a snowy forest. While laying with our backs against some large rocks, breathing in the mountain mist and watching our two boys splashing and building dams, we reminisced...
“Hard to believe it’s been more than 20 years since we met,” I said. “Hopefully you’re not ready to trade me in for a newer, younger model,” I teased, splashing water in his direction.
“Not a chance,” he said, reaching for my hand. “I have a classic muscle car — that’s a keeper. You don’t trade those off for a new Geo Metro.”
We laughed, but as I closed my eyes and leaned back to soak in the soothing hot water, his words kept rattling around in my head, “I have a classic muscle car...”
Relationships are like cars. Are you getting one that will last the duration? Or are you planning to upgrade every few years?
Everyone says, “they don’t make ‘em like they used to,” a phrase I think can be applied to both women and cars. In some ways that’s an advantage — I mean, I love my heated seats in the winter — but vintage cars had a certain style and class that satellite radios and heated seats just can’t make up for. They had distinct body lines, and the extras were more than just apps on a digital dashboard.
There was substance to the women and cars of yesterday. They were beautiful and functional. They could churn the butter, wash the laundry, raise the kids, tend the animals, cook a lovely dinner for their husband all while wearing a dress with their hair in a lovely up-do. From hand cranks to push button starts, women and cars have definitely changed. Gone are the white gloves and calling cards, and no longer do we have a foot dimmer switch or dual fuel tanks.
Kids today probably have no idea that most cars used to come equipped with cigarette lighters and ashtrays — although most of the ashtrays I ever saw, were just a place to store loose coins and gum wrappers. The ashtrays have been replaced by USB ports and 12-volt outlets much like the gloves and netted derby hats have been replaced by tattoos and low rise jeans.
There is just something beautiful when a well-cared for muscle car drives up. It’s like watching Audrey Hepburn step onto the stage or Jackie Kennedy Onassis elegantly poised next to her husband — Lady Gaga in a raw meat outfit just can’t compare, just as a Ford Pinto holds no glory next to a Chevy Chevelle SS.
The classics had their hood ornaments — rockets, marlins and jaguars. Once these multidimensional hood ornaments and decorative trunk badges doubled as latches and tag lights. They were the brooches of yesteryear. Today, emblems have become little more than a bunch of logos trapped inside trapezoids and circles.
Whitewall tires were like slipping into a pair of heels, while the tail fins — the most recognizable staple of American muscles cars — acted like a set of earrings to complete the ensemble. Spare tires were full size, not little doughnuts, and in many old cars were actually used as part of the decor — form and function. Let us not forget those great little wing-windows — when you wanted just a bit of fresh air blowing through the car — perfect for car-sick kids.
And the chrome ... on everything. I admit it, I just can’t get into the “blacked out” look of today’s generation of wheels and bumpers. Maybe I’m part magpie and attracted to sparkly things — but there is just something about chrome wheels and accessories that really make a car pop. Guess my husband’s beard really isn’t turning gray — he’s just accessorizing with a little chrome, all in the name of timeless classic.
All of these thoughts were going through my head while I soaked in the hot springs.
“You’re lips are twitching,” my husband commented. “What are you thinking about?”
“Just thinking how lucky you are to have a classic car instead of a low mileage, metric-mobile.”
“Yup,” he teased, “they run hotter, louder, have different timing than everything else and never worry about emissions.”
I rolled my eyes.
Then with just a hint of a smile he said, “And then there’s the wood paneling that could be reminiscent of varicose veins...”
“Guess it’s a good thing you bought a Shelby GT and not a wood paneled station wagon!” I stuck out my tongue.
Our trip ended, but I still haven’t been able to shake the thought that marriage is much like taking care of a car. It’s so important to pick out the right one, and then with the right care, it can last your lifetime. In our marriage we have hit a few unexpected potholes that have caused minor dents and dings — but we were quick to fix them, and over the last 16 years, I think the value of our classic car marriage has only increased.
Pulling into a parking lot, there are times the rumbling engine and white wall tires draw a few looks of envy — but it’s no secret. It’s just love and maintenance and an air freshener that smells like freshly cut alfalfa!
Brianna Walker occasionally writes about the Farmer’s Fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.
