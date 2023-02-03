I’m a firm believer in breaking up the daily routine. Schedules are nice, but if we follow them too closely, our day is scripted before we ever get out of bed. It limits the "fun factor" of life. I know life shouldn’t be just cake and games — but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. I don’t mean quitting your job or changing careers to "find your passion" — just squeezing in a bit of unscripted silliness from time to time.

This year, our holidays were packed with silly-fun moments. We hosted our annual tree decorating contest. It’s one of my favorite parties of the year. This is not a contest where groups of people decorate real trees with lovely decorations in hopes of winning a prize. Instead, it is a party where groups of people attempt to work together to overcome challenges that they are intentionally sabotaged with — all while creating something that resembles a decorated tree. This year one team was tasked with creating a tree out of a pile of scrap lumber and kindling — an IKEA meets Christmas tree.

Brianna Walker writes occasionally about the Farmer's Fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.

