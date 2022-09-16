I didn’t grow up doing 4-H or FFA. I could match the clover leaf to 4-H and the blue jackets to FFA, and I knew they showed animals at fair — but that was about the extent of my knowledge. Everyone says pick one thing and do it well, and we picked watermelons. No 4-H, no fair — just watermelons.

That changed when I had kids. Since we have a close friend who is an avid supporter of 4-H and always promoting its benefits, I decided maybe it was time we learned more about it.

Brianna Walker writes occasionally about the Farmer's Fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.