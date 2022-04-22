"I like to party. And by party I mean a slumber party for one with plenty of books to read." This is a sign my mom and I both need right next to our welcome mat.
What candy was to other kids, books were to me. My mom would take me to town once a week and let me spend my limit — at the library. From those books I let my hair fly while riding with Nancy Drew in her convertible or Chet Morton’s jalopy as he and the Hardy Boys solved their mysteries. I tasted fresh maple syrup with Laura Ingalls while she still lived in the Big Woods, and my cheeks burned with embarrassment as Anne and I got Diana Barry drunk off “raspberry cordial.”
I remember the day when I was finally able to write small enough to get my very own library card. The librarian had told my mom it was perfectly fine if I just wrote my first name, but my mom was adamant that my entire name must be written on the line or no card. I was one proud 4-year-old that day walking out of the library with my stack of books and a brand new pink laminated card. I treasured that card. It was like my first passport.
By the time I was in the seventh grade I had read all of the Clive Cussler and Robin Cook books our local library had, and was constantly on the lookout for new authors. I never stayed in just one genre; I simply read whatever pleased me at the moment and I’d take away from it whatever impressed itself at that time, without any set purpose.
I would read books in the bathroom, in the bathtub, over my bowl of breakfast cereal, often during recess, and in bed — under the covers, of course, because I was supposed to be sleeping.
One night when I was around 10, I had a Phyllis Whitney novel under the covers. That was one night I should have just gone to bed. I don’t remember the name of the book, I don’t remember the plot of the story. What I do remember is such fright I could barely hold the flashlight steady. The protagonist had discovered a warning note and a dead canary on her pillow. My heart pounded and my eyes dashed from word to word. I wanted to go to sleep. But I couldn’t shut my eyes until the villain was forever locked away in the last chapter of the book, and I could be safe.
While my classmates were discussing the latest episodes of "Friends" and "Mad About You," I was at a loss, because I had been betting on horse races in England with Dick Frances, assisting James Herriot on veterinary calls in Yorkshire, and committing espionage in Austria with Helen MacInnes.
Books were my passport to the universe. I loved the look and feel of them, even the smell. That evocative mixture of paper, ink, glue and dust never failed to take me on adventures. Anyone who says they have only one life to live must not read books! A well-written book can make you feel as if you were right there when Sir Ernest Shackleton and his crew camped on ice floes in Antarctica, or feel as if you were really watching Dorian Gray’s picture get uglier the more immoral its subject became.
I hope my kids grow up to love books the way I do, but I doubt my husband will ever come to that appreciation. Every time spring cleaning rolls around, he is quick to volunteer my books for the thrift store. He likes to tease that had I come across the Oregon Trail, my team of oxen would have died under the stress of my books.
That may have been one of the only situations where I would have taken an e-reader. I am aware of their advantages: less storage, fewer trees, and adjustable font. But I prefer books that don’t need batteries. How does one press flowers in an e-book?
Stepping into a bookstore wouldn’t smell the same if it was filled with shelves of little computers instead of the beautiful, musty smell of old leather and worn pages. I agreed with a sign that read “be a hardback in a world of e-books.” I take comfort in the look, the feel, the smell, and of course the old friends tucked just under the cover of books.
In my house books are everywhere: in bookcases, the bathroom, under the beds, and in the vehicles. Some have special places on the mantle, others are used as decorations, while still others help hold up a broken leg on the couch.
Books are many things to me. I have old friends and heroes, enemies and lovers, all tucked neatly between covers both new and old. Sometimes opening a book brings back memories that aren’t even about the characters.
I can’t see a copy of "1001 Nights" without craving pie dough. For it was while reading that book as a kid that my mom showed me how to mix up individual cups of pie dough and roll them in sugar. I read about thieves sealing themselves in oil jars trying to get at Ali Babba’s treasure while nibbling on sugar-encrusted dough.
With World Book Day just around the corner, I invite you to join me in mixing some pie dough, pouring some “raspberry cordial,” grabbing your favorite book or maybe a new author or three, and hosting your own slumber party for one!
