The cold air rushed through my helmet, smelling of pine and snow with just a hint of exhaust. There is just nothing like a snowmobiling trip with the family. This was our first trip this year, and we almost didn’t go because of me. We’ve been so busy lately, and I was tired — the thought of finding all our gear and packing food seemed a lot less fun than a board game and a nap!

But an article I’d recently read, entitled "Tips for a Happier Life," kept niggling in my mind. The article suggested that since so many Americans are already discouraged with the direction our country is headed, rather than making grim new year's resolutions like losing weight or budgeting, instead we take deliberate aim at bringing a spark of joy to our little sliver of the world. The author's ideas for these sparks of joy included:

Brianna Walker writes occasionally about the Farmer's Fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.