Every summer has a story — but this one started with an especially long "spring prologue," and the slight autumn nip in the air signals that it is destined to be a short book.
It reminds me of a frustrating story my parents would often tell us as kids when we would beg for another bedtime story. They would smile and sing-song, “I’ll tell ya a story about Jackie Fagory. And now that my story’s begun, I’ll tell you another about his brother. And now my story’s done.” That’s how this summer felt — short, frustrating, and intense.
By the time Chapter One of Summer started, we were all in dire need of vitamins; we quickly got heavy doses of D but not nearly enough sea for my liking.
This year seemed even more difficult than usual to find employees, but as that didn’t change the amount of work we had to do, it instead changed the amount of sleep we got. There were several weeks that I felt I’d never worked so hard in my life.
But it brings to mind the fable of an Eastern monarch who once charged his wise men to invent a sentence which would be true and appropriate in all times and situations. They presented him the words: “And this, too, shall pass away.”
Each long day and short night is just one day closer to autumn. Which, somehow, makes even the most difficult of summer days a little sad to see pass. “Ah, summer, what power you have to make us suffer and like it,” wrote American journalist Russell Baker.
Being short-staffed provided our youngest son the opportunity to learn to drive a stick shift. We put the Jeep in 4-low and let him slowly roll through the roadways in the field while we loaded the trailer. It’s a long clutch, so he had to stretch hard to stop, but he managed like a champ.
At the end of the day, when we were dragging in the house, our youngest was so proud of himself that there was always still a bit of bounce in his step. That was his daily job — until even the Jeep needed a break and it blew its radiator. “Not cool,” my son quipped as we hauled it out of the field.
I admit I was a little envious of the break the Jeep was getting. Wonder what kind of a break I’d get if I blew my top? My husband would probably just tell me to keep cool and put a lid on it.
Summer is also a time of family camping trips, expensive vacations and exotic tans — well, at least it looks like it from the pictures I get from friends. Our summers aren’t quite like that, but we seem to get the general ideas accomplished — in our own way.
Our outings don’t have tents, but we do spend a lot of family time together. Raking, baling and stacking hay in the same field — that’s practically a camping trip with snacks, snakes, and occasionally fires. We also haven’t been out of the country on any expensive vacations, but we have still been able to go on some really expensive trips about once a week — to the gas station. And the tans may not be from exotic locales, but summer tans are one thing we have in abundance. The hair gets lighter, the skin gets darker, the water gets warmer, the nights get shorter — good times and tan lines, it’s summer.
It isn’t all work, though. If we were to break summer down into hours, we figure 85% is work and the rest is water — glorious water. That 15% has been spent kayaking and sailing, skiing and wakeboarding, paddle-boarding and surfing. If it requires a bikini, my answer is yes — definitely yes.
Last year, a friend and her family went boating with us, and before we knew what was happening, her husband was casually landing aerial 360s on a wakeboard. My oldest watched in awe, and while he isn’t doing flips, it definitely upped his game in the water. His jumps have improved and it inspired him to push a little harder to surf without a rope.
Water really is vital to our farming operation: It’s 50% irrigation, 40% perspiration and 10% recreation.
This summer’s story wasn’t one of the easiest ones — filled with equipment breakdowns, hail, theft, lack of sleep and employee shortages — but most of those things will be overshadowed by the fun of puppies, kittens, baby ducks, trips to Silverwood, a new piano, a hot tub boat, rocket launchers, target practicing, and as many water activities as we could cram in. The crisp autumn mornings may be closing the last chapter of summer and the tans will soon start to fade — but their memories will last forever.
Brianna Walker writes occasionally about the Farmer's Fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.
