Every summer has a story — but this one started with an especially long "spring prologue," and the slight autumn nip in the air signals that it is destined to be a short book.

It reminds me of a frustrating story my parents would often tell us as kids when we would beg for another bedtime story. They would smile and sing-song, “I’ll tell ya a story about Jackie Fagory. And now that my story’s begun, I’ll tell you another about his brother. And now my story’s done.” That’s how this summer felt — short, frustrating, and intense.

Brianna Walker writes occasionally about the Farmer's Fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.

