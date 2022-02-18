Brianna Walker
Walter was a bummer lamb
his fleece was white as snow,
and everywhere his Momma went,
the lamb was sure to go.
He followed his Momma to the barn for chores,
where he frolicked with his lambie pals
playing king of the hill, and prancing on all fours.
It was fun, but he had no plans to stay in those corrals.
For Walter never thought himself a sheep;
instead, he thought his Momma just sheared and tall.
If she was in reach, he wouldn’t make a peep,
but step out of the room, and boy would he squall!
Walter had nearly died in the cold,
it took the night to warm him through.
By the time that he was on his legs and bold
his mother had forgotten she’d had two.
He trompled through the house by day,
and participated in everything of interest.
At night he slept in a box of hay;
before the fireplace is where he rested.
He helped his Momma with the laundry one day
and sampled all the socks.
Then later assisted with a dinner saute
and tasted every piece of onion dropped.
At the end of the day, his Momma headed off to shower
and poor Walter thought his heart would break.
The bathroom door seemed to be shut for an hour;
Walter bawled and stomped and had started to quake.
When his Momma opened up the door
Walter pushed past her and laid down on the rug.
She hung up her towel, started her shower once more
with him happy at last she could scrub.
Walter laid at her feet while on the computer she worked;
Her feet stayed warm and toasty, under the lamb, dog and cat.
When Momma’s husband saw them, he shook his head and
smirked.
This life was often crazy, but he was proud to hang his hat.
Why does Walter love his human Momma so?
her eager children cried.
Because his human Momma saved him from the snow.
“We all respond to love,” was all she replied.
Brianna Walker occasionally writes about the Farmer’s Fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.