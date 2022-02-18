Brianna Walker mug

Walter was a bummer lamb

his fleece was white as snow,

and everywhere his Momma went,

the lamb was sure to go.

He followed his Momma to the barn for chores,

where he frolicked with his lambie pals

playing king of the hill, and prancing on all fours.

It was fun, but he had no plans to stay in those corrals.

For Walter never thought himself a sheep;

instead, he thought his Momma just sheared and tall.

If she was in reach, he wouldn’t make a peep,

but step out of the room, and boy would he squall!

Walter had nearly died in the cold,

it took the night to warm him through.

By the time that he was on his legs and bold

his mother had forgotten she’d had two.

He trompled through the house by day,

and participated in everything of interest.

At night he slept in a box of hay;

before the fireplace is where he rested.

He helped his Momma with the laundry one day

and sampled all the socks.

Then later assisted with a dinner saute

and tasted every piece of onion dropped.

At the end of the day, his Momma headed off to shower

and poor Walter thought his heart would break.

The bathroom door seemed to be shut for an hour;

Walter bawled and stomped and had started to quake.

When his Momma opened up the door

Walter pushed past her and laid down on the rug.

She hung up her towel, started her shower once more

with him happy at last she could scrub.

Walter laid at her feet while on the computer she worked;

Her feet stayed warm and toasty, under the lamb, dog and cat.

When Momma’s husband saw them, he shook his head and

smirked.

This life was often crazy, but he was proud to hang his hat.

Why does Walter love his human Momma so?

her eager children cried.

Because his human Momma saved him from the snow.

“We all respond to love,” was all she replied.

Brianna Walker occasionally writes about the Farmer’s Fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.

