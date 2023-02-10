Bean burritos from the local gas station are how we have always celebrated our wedding anniversary. Sixteen years ago, for our second anniversary, we picked up burritos and then splurged — on ranch dressing and a hot tub.

That hot tub quickly became a part of our daily routine. As our schedules are all over the place, it is next to impossible to have that important family bonding time around the table. So our hot tub became our supper table. Nearly every night, regardless of when we’d find ourselves coming home, we’d spend 20 minutes soaking our weary bones and catching up on our day.

Brianna Walker writes occasionally about the Farmer's fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.