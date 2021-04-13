“You should join the gym with me!” she exclaimed excitedly. “Just think of the exercise you’d get! It would be so much fun!”
My face stuck in an expression between a grimace and a smile. I tried to nod and look interested. Thankfully, my plastic grin hid most of my horror, and I was able to politely extricate myself before I accidentally agreed. With cross-fit and gym memberships the rage, I consider my continued refusal to go to the gym as my own personal resistance training.
Actually, I’m not against working out at all — I am just very particular — just any old gym won’t do. “The Field” is by far my favorite place to do a little sweating, especially as each workout is accompanied with a natural tan and free hair highlights.
I love the place so much, I’m there six days a week. There are no annual fees, and it’s open 24 hours a day. Every morning, I slip into my “gym clothes” — jeans, T-shirt and boots — grab my pocket knife and water jug, and I’m almost ready to start my workout.
Instead of the trendy protein shakes, my family’s pre-workout food is usually a fried egg, toast, orange juice or coffee, and then we’re off to “The Field.” Our warm up includes a little bending as we feed the animals, a little stretching as we reach to scratch behind the horse’s ears and a little twisting as we push the goat’s head back out of the fence where she has gotten her horns stuck.
Now that everyone is warmed up, it’s time for the real workout to begin. Sometimes the workouts are pitching melons, sometimes it’s bucking bales, pulling weeds, digging holes, changing irrigation or building fence — each day is different, using alternating muscle groups — but whatever the workout entailed, at the end of the day, your muscles will feel well used.
“The Field” offers more than just strength training — there’s plenty of cardio also. It comes at random times and frequencies to keep your body always on its “A” game. This comes in the form of angry cows, or spitting llamas, or forgetting your lunchbox on the back of pickup bed that is pulling out of the driveway.
My phone rang early one morning, the neighbor’s number blazoned at the top. “I think I have one of your chickens over here, and we can’t catch it.” Catching a chicken in the middle of a 10-acre pasture, dotted only with humming alpacas is a great way for a little early morning aerobics — not to mention some great “America’s Funniest Home Video” moments. After lunging a few times and having the wings just brush my fingers as it flew over my head, I finally caught the naughty hen. Heart pounding, sweat dripping and the bird carefully sandwiched between my two hands, I finally knew why the chicken crossed the road — to help promote “The Field” as the best cardio-gym in the nation.
This summer, a friend of mine asked me to write down exactly what I eat in a given day, because she had decided she was going to start whatever “diet” I was on. I laughed. I eat whatever I want, whenever I have access to it. That means I may have thirds on those cream-cheese laden mashed potatoes for supper — or I may have nothing but some stale Mexican cookies I found in the arm rest of the tractor. One day may include doughnuts for breakfast, pizza for lunch, popcorn for supper and the next day could be V8 for breakfast, watermelon for lunch and nothing for supper.
“You don’t want to eat what I eat,” I said, “you want to work like I work.” She looked skeptical, but a few days later she showed up in workout clothes, and after a quick warm up of making up some cardboard bins, she found herself catching and stacking 30,000 pounds of watermelons. It wasn’t long before she was dirtier than I’d ever seen her — but even under all that dirt and sweat, one could see proud, glistening muscles. Her husband said upon arrival at home, she went straight to the tub and laid down, too tired to even stand with a hot shower pouring over her.
“The Farm” workout: a series of strenuous exercises that help convert fats, sugars and starches into aches, pains and cramps.
“You ready for a daily membership?” my husband teased her later.
I couldn’t tell exactly what she responded with, but it sounded something like, “I really don’t need buns of steel — I’d be happy with buns of cinnamon.”
