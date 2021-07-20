In a women’s group I am a part of, we were recently challenged to find a focus word for the year. Many of the women were familiar with focus words — I was not. The purpose is to choose a word and use it as a lens to guide your thoughts and actions throughout the year. Several of the women had beautiful words like “joy,” “purpose” and “connect” — but the word that kept popping up into my mind was “truth.” I pushed it away. Who wants something that brutal as a word to focus on for an entire year? The truth may set you free — but first it is certain to make you miserable. I tried to focus on the word “content.” But a quote I’d read recently vied for my thoughts: “It is a sad regret to have searched for truth and settled for an answer.”
Later that week my morning worship included a text from Psalms: “Guide me in your truth and teach me...” That evening, a chapter in a book I’ve been reading was entitled “The power of love and truth.” I once again thought about “truth” as my focus word. I didn’t want it. There is an old Polish proverb that says, “Truth will take you everywhere — even to jail.” One only needs turn on the TV to see that proverb hard at work — yet another reason I don’t want “truth” as my word, at least not this year.
“Carpe diem” — that’s my kind of word. Seize the day. Enjoy the moment. But that word kept surfacing throughout the week. My quote of the day one morning was from Leo Tolstoy: “Truth, like gold, is to be obtained not by its growth, but by washing away from it all that is not gold.” I even saw a funny meme that said, “In a world of fake news, we can always count on drunks, children, and leggings to always tell the truth.” I finally gave in. Truth. That’s my word for the year. I will make a conscious effort to use that word as a lens to view my world — whether it is farming, or religion or education. Will I actively go out searching for truth? Or will I just let go of some of my opinions? I don’t know. But I have spent a lot of time thinking about it.
They say truth is universal — but our perception of truth certainly isn’t. Imagine a line of pipe irrigating a field. The farmer sees a crooked line, which means potential yield loss; the pipe changer sees a hard morning’s work, which will repeat like laundry; the neighbor sees an apparatus that will make his driveway muddy; and the dogs see a wet, watery playground to splash in. All different. But every one a truth. Just because two people view the same events and reach two different conclusions doesn’t make them wrong. We have to recognize the roll that perception plays. That being said, I feel it prudent to point out that perception doesn’t change truth, only our understanding of it. Many people (myself included) don’t always want the cold, stark, truth — we’d much prefer the assurance that what we believe is the truth. My grandma once wrote a poem she titled “Reality Check.”
Some say stout or chubby or pleasantly plump;
too much size to the thighs, too much lump on the rump;
too much jelly on the belly, lacking thin ‘neath the chin.
Doesn’t matter how you quote it, does no good to sugar coat it.
The name of the game’s the same.
Fat’s fat, and that’s that.
The reality is that truth is truth, no matter what we call it. This hit me in the squarely between the eyes when I recounted a snowmobiling trip this past winter. One afternoon while we were gliding through the glistening winter wonderland, I was watching my family ride gracefully through the billowing, white powder. I watched with pride as my boys practiced “one-skiing,” a trick their uncle had taught them earlier this season.
My pride soon crossed over into how pleased I was with myself that we had stayed young and cool parents and I had never done the mini-van/soccer mom thing. I should have remembered that “pride goeth before destruction,” but I didn’t — at least not until we arrived at the warm-up shelter for lunch. While everyone was taking off their helmets, I opened up the Rubbermaid tote that was riveted to the back of my snowmobile. I hadn’t thought much about it until that moment — but inside my tote I have a first aid kit, tow rope, hot cocoa, apple cider, cups, plates, utensils, matches, extra hats and scarves — essentially I am driving the Polaris version of the mom-mobile. Flannery O’Connor once wrote, “The truth does not change according to our ability to stomach it.” Truth again. Pride destroyed. I drive the dreaded mini-van.
After finally accepting my focus word, I discovered a delightful Arabian proverb: “It is good to know the truth and to speak the truth. It is even better to know the truth and speak about palm trees.” So while people discuss gender issues and debate executive orders, I think I will be studying up on tropical island foliage!
