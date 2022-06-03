The light from my husband’s headlamp swung straight into my eyes. I blinked hard, shaking my head. “You’re supposed to blind her—not me,” I hissed. He nodded silently, his light bouncing up and down on the barn walls. I knelt down, opening the box of baby chicks. They chirped loudly while they tumbled into the corner trying to hide. I gently scooped one up, then nodded for my husband to lift up Grandma Hen.
Grandma Hen was a Barred Rock chicken with what looked like extra-fluffy pantaloons and carried herself in a matronly fashion. She had found herself a straw-filled hidey-hole in the barn to nest. Unfortunately, she had been there four weeks. I was going to move her off the day before, but she looked so determined that I decided we’d pick up a couple chicks in town. We have surrogated babies under sleepy momma hens in the middle of the night several times, and tonight was no different.
My husband reached down to lift up Grandma Hen — which started a kerfuffle, the size of which I’d never seen from a chicken at midnight. She screeched and pecked, fluffing up her neck, twisting about angrily trying to snap her attacker. Her pecks landed solidly on my husband’s wrist, drawing blood. He dropped her before I had fully withdrawn my hand from depositing a baby chick on her nest of eggs.
“What is wrong with her?” I asked, questioning if we should even try to put in the rest of the chicks.
We kept watching her. She wasn’t accepting the new baby, but she wasn’t attacking it, either.
“Let’s try once more,” my husband suggested.
We split the one pair of gloves we had brought, and he pulled his sleeves down to protect as much skin as possible. She let out a blood-curdling squawk as she was unceremoniously lifted into the air — and a baby chick fell out of her wings.
I sat back in surprise. No wonder she was creating such a ruckus. The little yellow baby scurried into the corner, peeping. I quickly pushed in the remaining new babies and my husband happily dropped her back onto nest.
At first the new babies were afraid of this large, still disgruntled creature looming over them, and they tried to peck their way farther into the corner, but after a few minutes the heat she exuded seemed to be too great of a temptation, and one by one they all squeezed their way under her.
We watched a bit longer before making a run for the house in the downpour. We were drenched by the time we shut the kitchen door. Cold, wet, and still slightly worried about Grandma Hen and her new babies, I wasn’t quite ready to go back to bed.
“Why don’t we finish watching that movie,” my husband suggested. We changed into dry pajamas, made cups of hot cocoa and snuggled up on the couch for a middle-of-the-night movie.
“With the house quiet, the kids and puppies asleep, and us watching a movie, drinking cocoa, after just giving orphan babies a new mom — we are practically living a Hallmark movie, ” my husband said as I snuggled into his arms.
I was still thinking about the chicks when my husband announced, “That’s how they’re gonna get together! The guy he gave the book to in the beginning is going to bring them together.”
I love Hallmark movies — but they are terribly predictable. One can nearly always tell within minutes of the opening who is going to end up with whom. This time was no different, although I hadn’t yet made the connection of how it was going to happen.
“Everything happens for a reason,” he continued. “People don’t show up without a purpose.”
I raised an eyebrow. “Never?” I asking, remembering a rather pointless altercation he’d had recently with a most disagreeable person.
“Everything happens for a reason in a Hallmark movie,” he emphasized.
“But I thought you said we are basically living a Hallmark movie?” I asked saccharinely, making a show of taking a long sip of hot cocoa.
He paused, then, just as I swallowed, said, “Those people are the interrupting commercials!”
After the cocoa had warmed my nose, I snuggled back and felt my heart pulse with a heat that warmed my soul. I had a husband who would get up in the middle of a thunderstorm to deliver baby chicks (that we didn’t need) to a broody hen (who pecked him), get wet and cold, and still think of our lives as a Hallmark movie.
This winter has had its share of bumps, but I loved my husband’s idea of commercials. No matter how annoying, pesky or untimely people and situations may be, they are just small interruptions — they don’t affect our love story at all. Wishing you all a Hallmark love story whose commercials interrupt just long enough to refill your popcorn bowls.
