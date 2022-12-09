My alarm went off at 3 a.m., waking me out of a dream where I was captaining an old schooner and had just gone over the edge of a fearsome waterfall. My pulse was racing so fast, my hand shook as I tried to mute the alarm, nearly knocking over the glass of water on the nightstand.

I sit up, and the adrenaline starts to ease. Dreams are so weird. I drink my glass of water in the dark, not ready to turn on the lights yet and start the day. I’d barely set the empty glass down when my husband comes in, already dressed, packed and ready to head to the airport. He’s always been a seize-the-day morning person, while I’d rather carpe diem after the sun comes up.

Brianna Walker writes occasionally about the Farmer's Fate for the Blue Mountain Eagle.

