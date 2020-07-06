Hello Grant County,
Well, summer is finally here. I hope that makes you all feel a little better about things.
I think we all agree that our world has gone a little crazy and it makes it difficult to know what is going to happen tomorrow. Hang in there, things would be much worse if we didn’t live in Grant County!
May and June are normally the months that we begin our election process here at the Chamber. But, due to not being able to have regular meetings, etc., we are a little behind schedule.
A nominating committee has been appointed. Our Bylaws state that names of candidates for Directors can be nominated by a petition bearing the signatures of at least five members in good standing. Petitions are available at the Chamber office. Letters of interest may also be submitted. Both of these must be received at the Chamber office no later than 4:00 PM July 15th.
Membership Due notices are being mailed also. If your business has been struggling due to closures please be sure to read the insert.
Our July meeting will be held at the Chamber office on Thursday July 16th at 10:30 PM.
The proposed budget will be presented to the Board for approval and an update on the new Grant County Logo will be given.
Take care everyone. Stay Well!
