Hello Grant County!
I hope all of you are well and looking forward to brighter days ahead!
These last few weeks have been difficult and trying for everyone. As usual, I am so proud of how our Grant Countians have persevered through it all!
I am proud of our health care workers and businesses that have been on the front lines working through this to provide for our needs. Thank you all!
With the Phase I opening, several businesses have been able to re-open. Please support them whenever you can!
If the Chamber can do anything for any of you, please let me know! Our businesses are so important to us! We are here for you.
Unfortunately, the following events have been cancelled: The Seneca Oyster Feed, '62 Days, The Chief Joseph BMW Rally, Cycle Oregon’s Painted Hills Classic, and many more.
Several other have been cancelled or are waiting to hear if they will be cancelled. Hang in there everyone, It saddens us to see this happen, but we will just enjoy them even more next year!
Take care and stay well!
