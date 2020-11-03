The year 2020 is winding down, and what a ride it has been, with the coronavirus-related restrictions and regulations affecting nearly every business in our county. Our hospitality businesses — motels, restaurants and venues like the fairgrounds — have been particularly struck by the significant disruptions in tourism.
At the Grant County Chamber of Commerce, we haven’t let the pandemic stop us from working on plans to improve our tourism outreach and strategies and help those businesses in the future.
We recognize that many of our merchants rely on tourist dollars to make their businesses strong, and that in turn helps them serve the local community. We also know that this crisis, while it has lasted longer than anyone hoped, is not permanent. With medical precautions now and a vaccine in the future, we are hoping for a return to a normal tourism season next year. Who knows, with a pent-up demand for travel, the next season could be bigger than ever.
During the past eight months, the chamber board and marketing committee have pushed ahead with the following projects so we can all work together for a strong start:
• Creation of a logo for Grant County, to be used by the chamber and any of the cities or community organizations that are promoting events. The logo features the founding date, 1864, as well as a compass symbol to signify the importance of history and geography in our community values. A city name can be added to “personalize” the logo.
The logo is already featured on lapel pins, coffee mugs and caps, which will be sold at the chamber office and also will be available for local businesses to sell.
The project included drafting of a guide for best use of the logo in promotional materials to attain a cohesive look and presentation for the county.
• Design of new banners for street poles, incorporating the new logo and artwork representative of the region. An initial order of example banners has arrived at the chamber and will be posted so communities can take a look and see how they might add to their street décor. The chamber will provide the first four banners free to any Grant County community that wants to participate.
As part of the banner and logo planning, the marketing committee felt it was important to feature work by artists from this area, reflecting Grant County, rather than generic artwork from some graphics agency. To that end, a painting of a bluebird on a branch by local artist Mike Stinnett was the first of four pieces chosen for the initial rollout. The chamber expects to seek new artwork and feature more artists in future years, as the banner program expands.
• Creation of a branding strategy that will be the basis of future marketing efforts, provide a focal point for community pride, and present a distinct voice for our marketing efforts on behalf of Grant County, its businesses and its communities. That project is ongoing, with our marketing volunteers led by consultants Joni Kabana and Dardi Troen. We expect to finalize this work over the fall and winter, and use it to guide our future advertising and marketing campaigns.
• Promotion of our county as a great place to visit — and live in. An eye-catching new ad, featuring a spectacular photo by Kabana of the North Fork of the John Day River valley at Kimberly, is going to press for the next Eastern Oregon Visitors Association travel guide and the Travel Oregon magazine. It also will run in the Blue Mountain Eagle’s annual Explore Grant County guide, which is distributed widely to visitor centers across the state.
The full-color ad encourages travelers to “Give Yourself Some Space” and lists a dozen Grant County communities ready to welcome visitors.
All of these efforts aim to help our businesses not just survive, but thrive next year, and the years after that. Our county needs all of its industries — timber, agriculture and small business — to be strong. Visitors can play an important role for our local businesses, and these projects are evidence of your chamber’s continuing commitment to Grant County. We look forward to working with our communities and merchants in 2021, as we emerge from a challenging year truly “Grant County Strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.