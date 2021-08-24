Grant School District 3 is excited to start school on Monday, Aug. 23rd! We want to thank our community for voicing your support for students and in-person instruction. We’ve heard you, all of you. We’ve also heard the passion and excitement from our teachers and students who are ready to get back to school. We’ve had deep discussion around the mask mandate always with the priority of what’s best for the students of Grant School District 3. Our district believes that keeping our school open to be able to have on-site instruction and offering an optional distance learning program is the best for our students. Because of this, we will comply with the mask mandate with signage and consistent, gentle reminders. This doesn’t mean we agree with the mandate taking away our local decision making, so we will continue to advocate for local control and have asked our superintendent to continue advocating for this as well.
We support parental choice when it comes to the medical decisions related to your children. We want our students in school every day. By complying we feel it gives us the best opportunity to keep our schools open with in-person instruction. We also feel it is the best way to support our teachers and let them do what they are passionate about: teaching. We are looking forward to a great 2021-22 school year.
Go Pros!
Grant School District Board of Directors
