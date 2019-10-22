Over the course of the last two years, I have grown an interest in writing and journalism.
I recently became involved in activities that will help strengthen my abilities, such as being a school newsletter author and participating in an essay class and English class.
In order to verify my interest in this field, I was given the opportunity to job shadow Angel Carpenter, a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle.
On Oct. 3, Angel met me at Prairie City High School to give some hands-on experience of what it’s like to interview and photograph. We had the chance to follow around some lunch buddies at the school cafeteria and partake in the fun!
How special it was to hear the responses from both older and younger lunch buddies on what their objective was for the program.
She allowed me to take over the camera for awhile and take some snapshots myself, while giving many tips on how to get the perfect image. From there, we traveled back to her office to edit and discuss.
I learned the importance of an aligned photo, how to edit the photo color to make it more eye appealing and the proper image description.
We then had time to chit chat, and I was able to get a little past the professional talk and asked about how she got where she is and what her schedule looks like.
Overall, the job shadow experience was very helpful, and gave me clarification that I indeed would like to pursue this career in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.