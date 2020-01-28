Soon to be the largest generation in our country’s history, millennials are roughly considered to be ages 22-38, and it’s estimated they will have well over $1 trillion in buying power this year. Traditional advertising practices do not reach these customers, and it’s important for businesses to understand what motivates them to buy.
Millennials are perhaps the most socially and environmentally conscious generation and want to do business with those companies they believe share their values. Millennials also expect businesses to give a significant portion of their sales back to these causes.
This age group purchases brand name items, subscription services (including for clothing) and the latest in technology. According to a recent article in Forbes Magazine written by Gui Costen, more than half do not have credit cards, and most have less than $1,000 in savings, if any at all.
Millennials are driven by discounts, do research and shop for nearly everything online using their mobile devices and tablets. Having grown up in the digital world, they expect instant responses and desire customer-centered buying experiences. They communicate by text.
As important to understanding where millennials spend their money, it’s vital to know where they don’t: cable television, home remodeling materials, travel.
What do they buy? The latest smart phones, conveniences, food that often makes a political statement and reflects their lifestyle in unique dining establishments, brand name clothing and other retail items, subscription services and older millennials are buying homes.
How do business owners successfully market to millennials? Digital and social media platforms are the key. Research also suggests they read blogs before making a purchase and enjoy being engaged by companies on social media.
A significant percentage (especially younger millennials) reportedly have fled Facebook (although Nielsen reports it is still the largest platform accessed by their mobile devices), utilizing Snapchat, Instagram and YouTube instead.
Bottom line? Traditional advertising does not reach nor appeal to millennials. They’re changing the way the business world works and businesses wanting to reach this group of consumers (and their pocketbooks) must quickly and continually adapt.
