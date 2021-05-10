The time has come to put aside our differences and work together toward common goals and a unified mission.
The John Day City Council has identified and begun combating the complex issues that have led to a steady decline in the county’s population and growing poverty over the last 30 years. Over a thousand residents have moved out of our area. As a result, Main Street businesses were closing, jobs diminishing and our tax base was flat. In some cases, revenues had decreased to the point we could no longer fund basic services.
Four years ago, we recognized that we could no longer continue to operate the way we used to. Too few homes were being built, the age and condition of our housing stock and infrastructure was deteriorating and, without a deliberate change in our policies and procedures, we were going to continue losing ground.
We realized we had to do things differently.
We needed to run the city more like a business. We had to get leaner, more efficient and more strategic in our investment decisions. We had to start looking further down the road at what was coming next so we would be better prepared. We needed to act now to start repairing our core infrastructure like our wastewater treatment plant and our aging roads and bridges before it was too late.
The city of John Day has worked hard toward these goals. We recognized we needed to get back the population we had lost, and to do so, we also needed to create new amenities that people want — parks and trails along our riverfront, more buildable commercial and residential lands and basic building blocks of a 21st century economy like broadband internet.
As a result of these policy changes and others, John Day grew in population last year for the first time in over two decades, and we are gaining new private sector development at a pace we haven’t seen in many years.
We maintain the belief that what is good for one community in Grant County is good for them all. For this reason, we have looked beyond our city boundaries, raising nearly $10 million dollars to build high-speed internet to the other cities in the county and offering $30,000 in free water to Prairie City residents when their well failed. There has never been a greater need for collaboration to get back to a sustainable quality of life.
Roads and bridges in John Day are driven on by all county residents and continue to deteriorate faster than we can repair them, while the County Court sits on over $50 million in federal funding that was specifically dedicated for these uses, intentionally withholding their resources from our residents.
County Judge Scott Myers has repeatedly ignored our efforts to meet with him to discuss these issues on the pretext that it requires a legal review, which he has not produced and is not necessary. To encourage him to act, our attorneys sent him our own legal opinion, which so far he has ignored.
As a result of the county’s deliberate neglect, our residents might have to go into debt to repair flood damage to Fourth Street, a critical access road to the Grant County Regional Airport used by firefighters, the local hospital and county residents.
While Judge Myers has been clear about his unwillingness to meet with the city of John Day, the other commissioners have not acted decisively. Our families in every community in Grant County deserve better than this! We can and must work together to fulfill our oath of office to serve our residents.
We call on our residents and all responsible citizens in Grant County to contact Judge Myers, Commissioner Jim Hamsher and Commissioner Sam Palmer to encourage them to stand with us in our fight to rebuild our community.
One community. One fight.
We remain dedicated to our mission to serve John Day residents and ask you to join us in asking our elected officials to recommit to working together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.