Sometime or another, we will experience a time when we are alone. Some people fear being alone for various reasons. The first step is to become comfortable with yourself and to have the self-confidence that you will be able to manage being by yourself.
With this in mind, here are seven suggestions that a person can use so that the fear of loneliness doesn’t become a major issue in their life.
1. Find an activity that you enjoy doing: Joining a group activity can be a great way to meet people. Doing something that you like to do will make you happy, and the fact that you will be around different people will increase your chances of making friends.
2. Spend your time with a pet: Animals are a great source of companionship. Volunteer at your local animal shelter to help those animals who are in need. Another option is to consider adopting a pet. Regardless, spending time with your favorite pet or animal will overcome your loneliness.
3. Help others through community service: There are many people out there who could benefit from your time and talents. Helping others can give you a sense of pride and accomplishment and help you not to focus on your loneliness. You can also increase your chances of meeting others with similar interests.
4. It could be worse: Imagine that you are married or stuck in a relationship that you can’t get out of that also makes you miserable on a daily basis. Being in an unhappy relationship can be very depressing, so remind yourself the next time you feel a little lonely. This will help put some things in perspective.
5. The important thing is to be active: Sitting around and doing nothing will not make things any better, whether it is dealing with the fear of being alone or something else. Take it one day at a time and try to make the effort of being active with others in your community.
6. Things can change: Nothing remains the same, and events change all of the time. Even if the thing that you feared does happen there are circumstances and factors that you can’t predict, which can be used to your advantage. You never know when an opportunity that you are looking for will come to you.
7. You're not the only one who is alone: Remember that everyone deals with loneliness sometime in their life. Focus on your life and don’t compare yourself to others. Continue to seek friendships with other people and don’t feel sorry for yourself. There are all kinds of people in various circumstances so don’t assume that you are the only one who is alone.
