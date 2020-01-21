Stalking: Know it, name it, stop it — a powerful theme that challenges communities around the nation to take action and prevent a dangerous crime through education and awareness. January is National Stalking Awareness Month, a time to reflect on a crime that touches families and people across our community and nation.
Stalking is defined as “a pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to feel fear.” The kind of behaviors that can constitute stalking include: harassment, following the victim, unwanted phone calls, leaving threatening messages and spying on the victim.
Stalking is estimated to affect between 6-7.5 million Americans each year. Stalking is a crime that affects everyone, with one in six women and one in 17 men experiencing it during their lifetime. Young adults are at the greatest risk of being a victim of stalking. Roughly half of all stalking victims are under the age of 25. Over 75% of victims know or are familiar with the person who is stalking them, and former intimate partners comprise a large portion of that number.
In 2018, over 2,063 individuals reported to Oregon sexual and domestic violence programs that they had been the victims of stalking. Unfortunately, many victims of stalking do not report the crime. In fact, only five instances of stalking were reported in Grant and Harney counties in 2018. The underreporting of stalking in our community speaks to the need for greater awareness of this crime in our community.
If you or a loved one are living in fear due to the actions of another, there are programs and resources available to you. There are laws and protective orders that can be utilized to ensure your well-being and safety.
Oregon allows for victims of stalking to file a petition for a Stalking Protection Order. If the Stalking Protection Order is granted, the perpetrator will immediately lose their right to possess firearms and must immediately turn over any firearms that they possess. Additionally, stalking is a criminal offense under Oregon law and is classified as a Class A misdemeanor. Stalking can be elevated to a Class C felony if the individual has a prior conviction for stalking or if they have previously violated a court’s stalking protective order.
If you would like more information about stalking, or are interested in filing a Stalking Protective Order, please contact the Grant County Victim Assistance Program at 541-576-4026 or Heart of Grant County at 541-620-1342.
