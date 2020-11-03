Fairly early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon agriculture faced an economic crisis largely out of its control. News stories featured milk being dumped in the Midwest, and large meatpacking facilities shut down for unsafe practices and a very sick workforce.
Meanwhile, here in rural Oregon, schoolchildren weren’t getting milk in their lunches, onion growers were dumping high-value product that lacked a market and ranchers confronted a falling beef market while urban families struggled.
This squeeze where grocery store shelves are nearly bare, and quality Oregon agricultural products go to waste is fundamentally a “supply chain problem.”
Three cold words for a comprehensive crisis that puts ranchers in danger of going out of business, and risks families going hungry because they can’t afford to buy hamburger at the grocery store.
We — Sen. Wyden and the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association — have been working together for more than a decade on a project to solve this squeeze and allow more opportunities for ranchers to sell safe and high-quality beef into the retail market. Sometimes an emergency adds the incentive to get off the sidelines and change a stubborn paradigm. Using a Farm Bill program, the state of Oregon is in the process of adopting a meat inspection program equivalent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s.
Sen. Wyden has been actively and strongly encouraging the USDA to work with Oregon ranchers and the state on this solution.
Oregon cattlemen have been working to raise political capital, help define market and regulatory issues so that ranchers ultimately have more flexibility and certainty, and Oregon families have beef on the table. We also need to recognize state Reps. David Brock-Smith and Mark Owens for putting a state meat inspection bill front and center and getting it passed in the Oregon Legislature.
We want to assure you all that in all of our conversations we strive for a win that benefits everybody. We are working toward a solution that would allow smaller, more regional meat processing facilities in our rural communities that meet all USDA standards for health and safety. This is vital to protect the consumers, and ranchers who only want to sell the best quality beef to their customers.
We’ll reduce the carbon footprint since cattle won’t be transported hundreds of miles and sometimes across state lines for slaughter and inspection and then re-transported needlessly back to the community for sale. If there’s another health crisis in the large meat-packing plants, we will have rural infrastructure in place to ensure food systems do not collapse or even falter. And we will protect Oregon agriculture, which can operate on a razor-thin margin, particularly in the past few years when it’s suffered historic snowstorms, floods, drought and wildfires.
It’s important for us to state unequivocally that Oregon agriculture has a place at the table when it comes to solving issues of food security and climate change.
Improving soil health, landscape improvements to reduce invasive and fire-prone grasses, improving and protecting fragile ecosystems and habitats, and creating innovative food networks. These are great opportunities for Oregon agriculture to contribute — feeding us all and protecting our lands.
As the state Department of Agriculture works through the important regulatory process to establish this new and innovative program, we will continue to work together to support agriculture infrastructure dollars, to identify markets and support new technologies. We hope you will join us in recognizing the importance of food security, new markets and protecting our traditional economies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.