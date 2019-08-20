I’ve counseled many business clients who face the same dilemma: not enough business. They tell me about how much money they’ve spent on marketing, their detailed business plan, the quality product or service they offer and their excellent customer service. They have attractive signage and store fronts and easy-to-find locations. Yet, they do not have enough customers walking through the door.
My first question is to ask about how they network with other business professionals. Often, I hear the same thing, “I don’t have time for that.”
Really? They’ve made a hefty financial investment, spend 60-plus hours per week running their business, lose sleep (and often money) and yet can’t (or won’t) carve out two to four hours per month to meet other business professionals?
Let’s rethink this.
Apparently, they don’t realize that by establishing mutually beneficial relationships they stand to receive valuable business referrals, which could dramatically improve their bottom line.
Business networking is an integral part of running a profitable business. The adage, “It’s not what you know, but who you know that counts,” is very true. Even in this modern-day era where social media platforms, websites and the internet in general provide seemingly limitless ways to reach people, nothing replaces interacting with fellow business owners, professionals and related business organizations on a face-to-face level.
Here are three types of business networking opportunities among a plethora to consider:
1. Casual contact networking: The best example of this type of group is the local chamber of commerce. Meetings often provide opportunities for people to mingle informally or listen to guest speakers who present information on a variety of pertinent business topics, legislative issues, community affairs or applicable business programs. In addition to paying membership fees, consider volunteering, perhaps as a chamber ambassador. The positive business exposure received will likely be worth the effort and time spent. For this type of networking to be most beneficial, business owners need to attend meetings and events regularly to strengthen the relationships.
2. Community service clubs: While not focused on business, but rather on serving the community, regular participation and volunteering helps strengthen personal and business relationships. Going into this with the mindset of contributing rather than benefiting may very well ultimately help grow the business in ways perhaps not considered.
3. Professional associations: These types of associations generally are from a specific type of industry, and their primary purpose is to exchange information and ideas.
Like any other positive relationship, there is give and take involved. Helping others succeed by making appropriate business referrals or assisting others with experience and knowledge the entrepreneur has gleaned is a vital part of successful networking.
Many valuable networking opportunities are low or no-cost with the only contribution being that of time.
Of course, time is one of the most important assets we possess, but the investment of time can reap many benefits toward the success and longevity of a business.
