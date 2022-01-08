Outside the wind howled, the evening blustery and dark — perfect for a hygge (pronounced hoo-ga) celebration.
I first learned about hygge when researching why the Danes are rated as being “happy people.” Some of our ancestors emigrated from Denmark. All happily never returned to live there after they settled in America. Still, family enjoyed customs and foods from the Old Country.
Hygge suggests a cozy togetherness, enjoying simple pleasures. On a stormy night, one might feel hygge at home gathered with a friend or family, wearing warm fuzzy socks and a knit sweater, sipping cocoa served with fresh bread or pastry in front of a fire.
While attending a couple of Scandinavian festivals in Oregon, we discovered Danish aebleskivers. They are round like a small golf ball and taste similar to a gourmet pancake.
The aebleskiver pan has round holes like a half-shell egg holder. The cook dribbles a few drops of cooking oil in the bottom of each, then pours in the batter. As the bottom browns, the cook uses a wooden skewer to slightly turn the aebleskivers so the uncooked dough falls against the hot pan.
The cook keeps turning each aebleskiver until a round shape is achieved and the dough is done throughout. Serve with a dusting of powdered sugar, jam or applesauce.
In other ancestral countries, we found memorable cultural treasures. In Finland, the composer Jean Sibelius stirs patriotism with his composition titled “Finlandia.” And the Finnish word sisu inspires citizens. Approximate meaning: “to have great courage” or “have a lot of guts.”
Along with researching our ancestral sites, we enjoyed learning about others' native lands.
An area student in the medical field from Ethiopia agreed that if we purchased the ingredients for “spicy chicken,” she’d cook us up a pot.
We located an Ethiopian grocery store where we could purchase the flat bread known as injera, made from teff flour. The bread looked smooth on one side and had a bubbled look like yeast bubbles on the other side — perfect for tearing off a piece and scooping up the spicy chicken.
The student wore her native dress and taught us a few words of Amharic, their native language.
We happened onto a First Nation celebration during a daylong trip when our vehicle broke down.
While getting our car repaired, we were invited by locals to join them at a nearby reservation to honor foreign war veterans. Each honoree was presented with a commemorative wool blanket.
We snacked on fry bread while watching native dances, the dancers accompanied by drums and singing. An enriching and enlightening experience.
The shocking news from my DNA test results showed a greater percentage of Norwegian than Danish ancestors. Previously, I had never known about any ancestors from Norway.
I travel on the VLB (very low budget) travel plan. When I’ve visited Scandinavia, I’ve concentrated on visiting ancestral sites, and with my limited travel time, I’ve never visited Norway.
Can I still claim Danish hygge and aebleskivers?
Norway — another northern country, mountainous, with long, cold winters. Why not something out in the balmy, palm tree-filled South Pacific?
Research showed Denmark and Norway were ruled as one country years ago. In fact, the concept of hygge originated in Norway! I find Oluf and Mette, the Norwegian ancestors, six generations back, born in Norway, married and died in Denmark.
At home this winter, we’ll enjoy Norwegian-style hygge and a Norwegian-style hygge picnic next summer.
