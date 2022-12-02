Our family holiday season began with a couple gunny sacks and a visit to a walnut orchard. Farm workers filled the gunny sacks with unshelled walnuts. Dad hefted the sacks into the trunk of the car and headed towards home, where Mom would begin her holiday baking magic. First, the task of shelling the walnuts.

This was an all-out, family project. We covered the kitchen table with newspaper, then handed out nutcrackers. (Not decorative nutcrackers, but sturdy metal ones.) What fun! Crack the shells with vigor and it sounded like a gunshot, with nut shrapnel shooting across the table and onto the floor.

Jean Ann Moultrie is a Grant County writer. As family grew, they gained new traditions: caroling, cookies and creative service.

