“Why do we have the Fourth of July holiday?” I asked a child.
“To celebrate America,” she replied.
Great answer. I marvel that George Washington, with his beleaguered band of soldiers, defeated King George III’s trained troops under the leadership of Gen. Cornwallis.
July 4, 1776 — the day celebrated for the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the document proclaiming our independence from Great Britain.
A friend speculated what would have happened if we had lost the war.
“We’d be driving on the wrong side of the road,” she said, “and eating bubble and squeak instead of barbecued foods.”
Bubble and squeak — a British national dish made from leftovers including cabbage, potatoes, whatever veggies are found in the fridge, all mashed together with optional chopped egg and fried with dollop of butter and a dab of goose grease. The recipe varies from household to household.
America won the war, so back to the July Fourth celebration. A parade makes a great spot to kick off the festivities. Some parades in cities become extravaganzas with marching bands, floats, columns of honored servicemen and -women, and accompanied by a flyover of screaming jets. The crowd cheers and tots plug their ears.
I’ve enjoyed modest parades every bit as patriotic in small towns and villages. Music from a school band or from recordings played over loudspeakers adds to the atmosphere. Flags fly. Kids join as parade participants — their bikes, trikes and wagons decorated with posters and crepe paper. I get a lump in my throat when the flag-bearers march past and I hear a brass band play the familiar patriotic songs of freedom: "America! America! God shed his grace on thee, and crown thy good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea.”
When the children were young and the town didn’t hold a parade, we held our own parade … in the back yard.
After the excitement of a parade has stirred my soul (and appetite), I head to the barbecue and food. Sometimes we enjoy eating in a park. When I was a child, my father grilled burgers in the back yard. Even when he charred the edges of the meat to a crispy black, we thought the food delicious. Corn on the cob, potato salad, fresh sliced tomatoes, chocolate cake — all staples. Later years, we worked on dessert with a theme, which meant baking a sheet cake, frosting it with cream cheese frosting, and then designing a flag topping with the Stars and Stripes fashioned from strawberries and blueberries.
In time I was introduced to the culinary delights of barbecue chicken, ribs, etc. Fourth of July chow became a whole new eating adventure.
After the meal, time for a nap (toddlers), backyard games (croquet), short rest to clear up food (adults and older kids), then gather items to take to a swimming hole (sunscreen, life jackets, etc.).
By dusk, preparation for the cherry topping of the day, so to speak — the fireworks. One of my biggest thrills as a kid: sparklers in our driveway. Some towns hosted a fireworks display. We’d spread out blankets on the lawn and ooh and aah at the explosion of colors. “Did you see that one?!”
In town at the end of the festivities, pink-cheeked, sweaty, and sticky children check on dogs cowering under the bed and the cat hiding in a closet.
As I head home, I sing: “And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!”
