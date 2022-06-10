“Are you prepared for the holiday in June?” I asked a friend when we met for lunch.
“What holiday?” my friend asked. “What’s in June besides Flag Day?”
“I’m thinking of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19th.”
“You sound like an advertisement for a gas-fired grill,” she said. “Of course, I’m prepared. I only have to decide on a cake, buy a gift, check what my dad wants to eat and go grocery shopping.”
My friend took a bite of her sandwich. “Or I could text him birthday emojis, and sign off with a smiley face. That would save buying him something he might never use.”
“Consider skipping some of those emojis,” I suggested, “and give him a personal phone call or visit.”
While my friend planned her Father’s Day celebration, I reminisced about times my younger brothers and I were kids and we planned a Father’s Day celebration for our dad.
We started with crayons and lined school paper, wrote praises for our dad’s brave deeds, and illustrated them with stick figures climbing on the house roof to retrieve badminton birdies, kids’ sneakers, tennis balls in the gutters, and a lawn sprinkler. (Author note: Don’t ask—rooftop items from a game my brothers and I played that we named “Annie, Annie Over.”)
Next came the coupon book constructed from colored paper with coupons for a car wash, head rub, batch of homemade cookies, etc.
Dad turned down breakfast in bed after past experiences.
“Oops! Sorry, Dad. I spilled the orange juice on your pillow. And I pretty much scooped up the oatmeal from the bedspread.”
Times with family — fun, but not always great and glorious. And sometimes family times turn challenging, but not necessarily all bad either. Most families experience a mix.
Another memory. My mother and her sisters met at Grandpa’s home to clean and help around his house. The women scrubbed coal dust and bacon grease off the walls and ceiling resulting from Grandpa cooking his breakfast bacon and eggs on his coal-burning cookstove.
The daughters ordered clothes they knew their dad needed. Knowing her father’s love of Life magazine with all the historical photos, my mother extended Grandpa’s subscription.
While the family scrubbed and vacuumed, washed clothes and windows, Grandpa paced around muttering, “Women — always getting in my business, taking over, bossy, can’t have any peace with them snooping around …”
I was in high school at that time, and was surprised at the adult daughters’ response, expecting at least one of them to give a sharp retort back to their father. They all remained pleasant and kept scrubbing.
The moment became one of those smack-in-the-head insights when I realized what someone said might not be what they felt. I could tell what Grandpa was thinking. He was happy and appreciative family was helping, and he knew they cared about him.
Besides honoring dads, we can honor father figures: grandpas, uncles, brothers, a coach, a teacher, friends, stepfather, foster father, adopting father, etc. What a noble thing to give guidance, encouragement, and love to a child or youth.
Wishing all the fathers and father figures a Happy Father’s Day!
