For some, this means wrapped presents under a trimmed tree. For others, holiday music and a visit to loved ones may be the holiday highlight. As family and friends gather from various locations and cultures, dinner may feature venison to vegetarian, turkey to tofu, ham to soy nuggets.
In all the tinsel and toys, the electronics and games, the clothes and cosmetics, horse gear and garden supplies, there is one gift that doesn’t need wrapping or a return receipt, and can be offered at the last minute without extra calories or cost — namely, the gift of time.
This can include taking the time to play a game or read to a youngster, catching up on a teen’s projects and plans, helping an adult install whatever gift involves an upgrade for car, phone, computer, etc., and enjoying the retelling of childhood memories by a seasoned family member.
A gift of time: To listen versus lecture.
Liz, a woman I’d met, and her friend, Betty, provided a tender example to me of giving of a person’s time to help another. The two lived in what could be considered a South Pacific paradise, complete with palm trees, azure sea, sandy beach, and cottages with tangerine trees in the yards and the soft fragrance of tropical flowers.
Christmas approached. Both women lived alone. Liz invited Betty, who developed memory problems, to join her for Christmas. Just as many live with “unseen sorrows,” so did the two women, in spite of what seemed like a paradise-looking site. Both had contracted Hansen’s disease when young and were sent to the settlement where the sea and steep cliffs kept the people there isolated — in the “leper colony.”
One morning, Liz left Betty at her home while she went to town to check that the other residents had received their holiday packages from the mainland. When Liz returned home, she discovered that all her Christmas items were gone. No tree, decorations, gifts — the room was bare.
“What happened?” Liz asked.
“Since Christmas is over,” Betty said, “I cleaned everything out.”
When Liz wrote to me, she remarked that Betty couldn’t remember they hadn’t celebrated Christmas yet, thought the holiday was past, so Betty cleaned house. Liz added she was able to locate the gifts and decorations, but never did find the Christmas tree.
In time, the forced isolation to the colony was no longer needed as residents received medications that were developed to treat the disease. Residents then had the option of moving away or staying at the settlement. Liz and Betty stayed. That was their home.
The next time I visited them, Liz was still giving gifts of time. Betty needed more medical care, and her memory deteriorated. Liz moved into a care setting with Betty.
“Betty was frightened to be alone,” Liz explained, “so I came to be with her. I miss my house, yard and pets. Neighbors watch over them. Betty needs me now.”
Liz gave gifts of time far beyond the holidays.
My gifts of time aren’t so momentous. I would like to be a perfect gift-giver of time but know I’m not. I’ll work for patience over perfection. Whether we enjoy venison or vegan, turkey or tofu, prefer electronics to board games, choose an afternoon walk over cleaning the garage, there’s always room for a gift of time.
