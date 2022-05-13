SSSSNAAAKE!
My younger brothers chased me around the yard with a large, venomous snake. Or so it seemed. Actually, the snake was a garter snake about the size of a yellow school pencil. I knew I shouldn’t have resorted to running. I thought of squaring my shoulders, facing the foe and showing an interest in the snake.
“What a cute critter,” I’d say. “That dry, scaly skin. Perhaps later I’ll hold him. For now, look how he’s curled around your arm — he’s bonded with you.”
Instead, I screamed and scrambled to get away. My actions armed younger brothers with ammo against their older sibling, the ammo considered harmless, and more interested in insects than in a panic-filled sister.
Through the years, I avoided snakes. I carried a stick while on hikes to tap on rocks to scare away snakes.
A pollster with a clipboard took a poll in a mall parking lot of what people fear. Poll results — most feared: Snakes, mice and rats, thunder and lightning storms, plane rides, spiders, clowns, large spiders wearing clown suits, heights, cabbage and kale casseroles, aggressive birds, fourth-grade long division, and pollsters with clipboards.
My luck avoiding snakes seemed to run out while visiting a remote farm after dusk. I strolled out towards a barn while family visited with the locals on the porch. In the dark, I stumbled over some debris, then heard the dreaded sound — rattle, rattle. I froze. The sound stopped. I took a couple more steps. Rattle, rattle. With each pause — silence. With each step — a rattle sound.
When I spotted a yard light illuminating a corral fence, I took a running leap and scrambled up the corral poles. I noticed a looped piece of baling twine hooked around my boot and trailing a branch of dried leaves. I kicked off the twine and dried leaves. No more rattle, rattle.
The ultimate fright occurred at a relative’s chicken/egg-laying operation. On a visit, I wandered around the yard bordered by chicken coops. Out of the brush, a snake did a slow, U-shaped slither. About the size of an inflated fire hose, the snake’s body kept coming and coming. I wondered if he had gone from dining on rodents and on to feasting on small dinosaurs, given the dinosaur fossil research in the area.
My heart pounded. I trembled as sweat dripped from my forehead. I’d moved from cautious fear to full-blown phobia. I stumbled into the house, packed and left.
Years later, grandchildren mentioned a science event at a science museum. I’m invited.
The theme: herpetology. An auditorium filled with snakes in cages. A fun-filled time where visitors get to hold actual (non-aggressive) snakes. A time where a grownup with snake fears can pretend to enjoy holding a snake on her towel-covered lap to show budding, science-minded grandchildren what fun science can be. What fears we hide for the sake of children!
A couple years ago I spotted a small snake about the size of an al dente linguine noodle near my front porch. I wasn’t sure about his markings. A neighbor came over, shovel in hand.
“Nope, not a rattlesnake. That’s a bull snake. I’ll move him out of your way.”
My own “pet” bull snake dines on earwigs and potato bugs. While mowing, I noticed my favorite snake weaving through the grass, heading towards open ground. A hawk circled above as though he’d spotted lunch. It’s challenging to herd a snake to the safety of a rockpile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.