Thwack!
The early morning thump awakens me in my Tongan fale (cottage). I tie my lava lava (skirt) around my waist, slip into sandals and head outside.
A muscular youth with a fearsome-looking machete reduces a pile of coconuts to coconut halves. He strips off the brown outer fibers, gives the coconut a chop and the shell cracks open as easily as though he peeled a banana.
I offer to help. Communication consists of pantomime.
I reach for his machete wanting to try a couple whacks — it looks simple yet impressive.
With actions and words thick with vowels, I’m given to understand he will not be responsible for me hacking off my limbs.
Using a sharp tool attached to a stool, he shreds the coconut.
I spot the machete on the ground thinking I could snatch it, get in a couple trial chops on a coconut before he intervenes. He sees me eying the machete and plants his foot on the blade.
When the coconut overflows a pan, he throws a few scraps to wandering chickens. He picks up a pile of the brown fibers that surround the coconuts, fans the fibers across his hand, piles shredded coconut in the middle and wrings out the fibercovered coconut as if it were a dishrag. The creamy white liquid he collects in a pitcher and drops the dry flakes into another pan. He hands me a golf ball-sized hunk of coconut and I savor the treat as he works.
When the pitcher and pan are filled, he knocks at the back door of a restaurant and hands the shredded coconut and coconut cream to the cook.
At another Tongan island, I’m served delicious chicken breasts stuffed with papaya chunks and rolled in a crusty coating of toasted coconut.
Days later in Fiji, while sitting on a mat in a village home, the homemaker instructs me in the proper way to toast coconut: heat a stone in the outdoor fire pit, place the hot stone in a basket of coconut flakes, and toss until the coconut turns a pale brown.
My last night in the South Pacific and I’m sitting on the patio of a B&B in American Samoa. A fish soup simmers on the stove. While waiting for dinner, we congregate as the B&B owner discusses the rainforest around us.
The attraction for the evening: bats, as in fruit bats.
The owner points out the first fruit bat sighting that evening that looks to me like a soaring raptor. Bats the size of cats and kittens swirl on wind currents. Slack-jawed, I watch them lift off from branches and dip past tree trunks. The B&B owner ambles inside to check the soup and returns with — what else — a machete. He hefts a coconut, gives it a smack and the coconut splits open.
“The trick is to locate the crucial spot to hit,” says the B&B owner.
Sounds simpler than the hammer, screwdriver and hacksaw I employ at home to open a store-purchased coconut.
With forks, houseguests take turns prying out hunks of coconut. What ranks as more spectacular, increasingly rare fruit bat sightings or the rich flavor of fresh coconut?
The answer remains under dispute.
When I return home, an Oregon morning turns brisk and cold. I scout a grocery store for coconut and pay for purchases.
From a grocery sack, I pull out packages of flaked coconut. With a plastic knife, I saw open a bag and toss coconut across grilled chicken. I sprinkle coconut across the top of a frosted cake, stir coconut into coconut cream pie filling and garnish with oven-toasted coconut. I add shaved coconut to homemade granola. Foods family-rated as “mighty fine eating.”
Coconut-laced meals, yes, but not quite quintessential coconut freshly forked from a shell served with fruit bat entertainment. I wished for a pile of fresh coconuts and my own machete.
