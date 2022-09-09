My first day of school.
I stood on our front sidewalk for the obligatory first-day-of-first-grade-school photograph by my father. I wore a dress, sturdy leather shoes and ankle socks and carried a lace-trimmed, ironed handkerchief.
The day before, my father took me to a barbershop for a haircut. The photo shows me with bangs brushing my eyebrows and the rest of my hair cut straight around my head just below my ears. When my mother saw me, she uttered a gasp of horror over my beauty makeover. I looked like a World War II refugee.
No matter. Hair grows back. I’m off to school to learn to read. My first bit of knowledge unfolded in the Dick and Jane books — no phonics. The first word, filled with meaning: “Look.”
Not just look. Next sentence there’s more. “Look and see.” Powerful advice.
One morning I looked down the school hallway. A father brought in a box of apples and handed it to the cafeteria cook. Another man lugged in a gunny sack of spuds and dropped it off at the cafeteria kitchen. My nickel-and-dime lunch money I knotted into my hanky and tucked in a pocket so I wouldn’t lose it. I could see some parents brought in food-in-kind to pay for their children’s school lunches.
Through the years, I learned to read, count, spell, share jump ropes and, overall, make progress in academia, until I hit a brick wall with some subjects so mean, so impossible and devious that I struggled to keep from weeping — namely, long division, fractions and story problems. “If a classroom spills 4,264 bits of hot dog buns and cookie crumbs at the school field trip picnic and 671 ants rush to claim the feast with one-third of the ants red stinging ants, and the bus driver leaves at 12:48 P.M. from the picnic parking area traveling at 2 miles per hour to pick up the 35 students, what percentage of the students will have spilled their juice boxes on their clothes?”
By fourth grade, the boys joined a school basketball team. By fifth grade, a girls’ basketball team was formed. The coach gave us the rules. Astonished, I listened to the coach’s instructions: “First, the players each stay on half of the court. The center and two forwards stay on the side of the court where their basket is, and the two guards stay on the other team’s side with their center and two forwards.”
I thought the coach might say, “April fools!” He didn’t, and added, “Also, after you dribble twice, you need to pass off the ball.” That made for a jerky game.
“Catch the ball, run and dribble, run and dribble, pass, don’t cross over the center line, catch ball, dribble, dribble…”
A moment of mutiny. “Why can’t we play the same as the boys?”
The coach’s response: something about not tiring out the girls, not having them overdo.
This seemed puzzling to me as on the playground I could outrun most of the boys.
In time, back to unlimited dribbles on a full court.
Then there was the case of the sixth grade incident.
Background: A hot spring, the classroom on the west side of the building, afternoon sun with no air conditioning. Students anxious to complete sixth grade and move on to junior high. After lunch, classroom humid and sticky. The teacher’s return delayed. Object: oversized blackboard on a wheeled wooden frame. Students pushed it around the room, then rode on it as though on a skateboard. Crash! The frame broke.
At the same time, others tossed a basketball around the room. Another crash.
Our teacher entered the room.
The chalkboard corner dropped like a ship that bashed into submerged logs and listed in the sea.
The flung basketball lay in a puddle of window glass shards.
Teachers deserve medals.
The students took responsibility. Restitution was arranged.
Creative, caring, competent teachers — we honor you.
